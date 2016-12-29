If you missed Bob Condotta's Facebook Live on Thursday, worry not. Catch up on the playoff scenarios, Richard Sherman and more.

Although the Seahawks wrapped up a playoff berth and NFC West title long ago, there’s still much at stake for them against the 49ers in the final week of the season.

Seattle can fall as far as the No. 4 seed in the NFC, but it can also clinch a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed with some help in the Atlanta-New Orleans game.

So, three days away from the Seahawks’ game against the 49ers, reporter Bob Condotta signed onto Facebook, fired up the video camera and answered your questions about the looming matchup and more.

Here are the highlights.

Has the Richard Sherman situation become a distraction?

This has sort of been going on all year, where he’s had some varying issues with the team, the coaches, the NFL, Roger Goodell, and it just keeps going on. I felt like it was definitely a distraction in the Atlanta game when that thing happened, and I think it had the chance to be a distraction in the Rams game. But I sort of got the feeling in the Rams game that it wasn’t really. The players have become maybe just a bit resigned to the fact that Sherman’s just sort of unhappy this year. I got the sense in the Rams game that everybody moved on pretty quickly.

Who should the Seahawks want to play if they don’t secure the No. 2 seed?

If they have to play the first weekend, it’s going to be one of Green Bay, Detroit or Washington. I guess of those three, I’d most want to play Detroit just because they seem to be the most flawed team overall. We just saw them get hammered by Dallas on the toad and seem to be limping to the finish a little bit. Green Bay is pretty much the hottest team in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback who’s been through the wars. I would think they’d be the last team you want to play.

What Tom Cable meant by his comments Wednesday…

I think theres a little bit of tom cable wanting to defend his guys here. I think he knows the offensive line gets a lot of scrutiny and fingers pointed at it for why the Seahawks are struggling the way they are. you cant change the personnel now, really, just keep playing the same guys and hope for the best. I think there was some of that with tom cable yesterday where he was sort of defending his guys. it was striking to me that on three or four occasions — what’s getting lost here is that it was a team-wide failure in the first half and it’s all 11 guys. I think he was trying to say that on offense in football, it’s never really one thing. And part of what he’s getting at is when a quarterback gets sacked, sometimes it’s because the quarterback held onto the ball too long or a receiver didn’t get open somewhere. …

You basically have what you have on the offensive line for the rest of this year and they have to make due with it. So I think some of that is just Tom Cable is kind of like, ‘Look, we have a couple games left and I’m gonna try to defend these guys a bit publicly.’