The Seahawks can wrap up a couple things against the Cardinals this week. According to any national media experts, they will.

There’s plenty the Seahawks can accomplish on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals but simultaneously little on the line.

A win, and Seattle will finish 2016 with a perfect record at home for just the fourth time in franchise history — something even the 2013-14 Super Bowl winners couldn’t accomplish. The Seahawks can also wrap up the No. 2 seed and guarantee themselves a bye in the Wild Card round of the playoffs with a win and losses by the Lions and Falcons.

But even if they fall short and lose Saturday, Seattle will be in good position to clinch the No. 2 seed, anyway, in Week 17 with a game against the one-win 49ers.

But few believe it will come down to that, as it’s a consensus amongst those in the crystal ball industry that the Seahawks will come out on top vs. Arizona.

Here’s what they have to say:

SEATTLE TIMES

Bob Condotta: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 14. “Expect Arizona’s defense to come to play and make life uneasy for the Seahawks. But Russell Wilson might have fresher legs with the couple extra days off and make a few big plays to turn the tide.”

Jayson Jenks: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 10. “The Seahawks have allowed 10 points in their past two home games and should be stingy again against a Cardinals offense that hasn’t been nearly as explosive this season.”

Larry Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 10. “The Seahawks are due for a breakout game, and playing at home against a team that has lost four of its past five seems like the right time. One thing for certain: It won’t end in a tie.”

Matt Calkins: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 13. “This will be a closer game than many people think, as the offense will continue to struggle. The defense should bail out the Seahawks, though, and move them one step closer to a first-round bye.”

ESPN

All nine panelists pick the Seahawks.

Sheil Kapadia: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 6. “Seattle’s pass rush looked good last week, with Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Frank Clark giving the Rams fits. And Tyler Lockett (seven catches for 130 yards last week) looks like he’s going to be a factor down the stretch.”

Josh Weinfuss: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 17. “Despite their best effort to play spoiler, the Cardinals won’t be able to overcome a combination of noise at CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks’ stout front seven, especially with a patchwork offensive line.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Chris Burke: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 14. “The Seahawks and Cardinals played one of the odder, harder-hitting games of the season in Week 7, a 6–6 Sunday night tie that was 3–3 after regulation. But there’s almost no point in comparing Seattle’s road offense to its home one—Russell Wilson & Co. are much more explosive in front of their fans.”

CBS SPORTS

All eight panelists pick the Seahawks.

Pete Prisco: “This Arizona-Seattle game looked like it might decide the division, but the Cardinals flopped. Even so, they have a good defense and this will be their Super Bowl. They don’t like the Seahawks. The defense will keep it close, but Russell Wilson will win it late.”

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Mike Florio: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 17. “After five quarters that resolved nothing earlier this year, the Seahawks will more than make up for a sluggish Sunday night in Arizona. As long as they don’t throw from the one.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 20. “This should be an easy win for Seattle as it marches toward a first-round playoff bye.”