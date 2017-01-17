Here's what national media members are saying about the Seahawks' championship window, outspoken players and future outlook.

If you thought the Seahawks would go quietly into their offseason after a season-ending defeat in Atlanta last weekend, you thought wrong.

Yes, the season is over, but question marks and controversy are still swirling.

[ This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Calkins ]

The Seahawks certainly had success this season, claiming the NFC West title for the third time in the past four years and winning a playoff game for a fifth consecutive year, but they failed to meet their own lofty expectations.

Something seemed different about this team, and the national media has taken notice. Some think the championship window is closing, and others are simply tired of the noise.

Here’s what national media members are saying about the Seahawks:

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon says Seattle needs to “shut up”:

“It’s time for Seattle to shut up. Bennett, all of them, shut up! All they are now is an ordinary, washed-up former champion, and they run their mouths and tell you what they’re not gonna talk about, not gonna do. Then, their over-caffeinated coach, who stops at every corner of Seattle and drinks something: one of those lattes, something special… shut up, Seattle. You guys are overrated, now. You don’t win anything. Shut up!”

Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole says the end of the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom has arrived:

The Legion of Boom is no more. It was slain by the Atlanta Falcons, and the very moment it happened was obvious and easy to define. At a time when the Seahawks should have been ready to take control of the game, Atlanta not only flipped the script, it ended an era.

The Guardian’s DJ Gallo says the Seahawks have regressed, but their window of contention is still open:

It’s not that Seattle’s championship window is closed. And if we’re doing the window analogy, look at Seattle as having two windows that have to be open a crack at the same time for them to get another Lombardi Trophy into the house: the young line needs to get up to speed before the long-time core of Bennett, Sherman, Thomas, Chancellor, Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse and friends get too old. Maybe they have next year or the the next three years to go after a Super Bowl before they’ll need a full-scale rebuild. Or maybe the three-year decline will continue next year with a wildcard round exit or no playoffs at all if the defense gets worse and the offensive line gets no better.

710 ESPN’s Brock Huard says it might be time for Pete Carroll to re-think Seahawks’ coaching staff:

“I think (Carroll’s) gonna compete and say, ‘OK, do we have the best staff in every one of these spots? The best receiver coach, the best quarterback coach, the best coordinator, the best whatever, because we have access to make change,’” Huard said, noting that owner Paul Allen and general manager John Schneider have given the coach no budgets or restrictions regarding his staff. “I’ve got pretty much all resources in the world to do whatever I need to do at every single turn to bring the best people in here.”

ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia wonders if Seattle will bring back Jimmy Graham in 2017:

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the $10 million that Graham is making would be better spent on other areas of the roster like the offensive line. But there’s probably a stronger case that Seattle should hold on to him.

The Seahawks currently have about $35.1 million in cap space available, according to OverTheCap.com. That ranks 19th in the NFL. And only one of their 22 regular starters (strong-side linebacker Mike Morgan) is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In other words, they have a good degree of financial flexibility without releasing Graham.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke says the Seahawks must prioritize offensive tackle in the upcoming NFL draft:

“The Seahawks cannot go through another off-season without making their tackle positions a priority. Even if they wanted to roll with their in-house options, for some godforsaken reason, Bradley Sowell (nine starts) is an impending free agent and Garry Gilliam (13 starts) will be a restricted free agent. Seattle spent multiple picks last draft addressing the interior of its O-line, so now it’s time to find Russell Wilson help on the edges.”