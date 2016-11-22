Christine Michael returned to the Seahawks a more focused running back. What led to his release this week?

When Christine Michael returned to the Seahawks last season, the Seahawks talked about his maturity, his growth, his improved focus and discipline. He was a changed running back.

He started this season as Seattle’s lead running back, but with C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls both healthy, the Seahawks released Michael this week.

In this week’s podcast, Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta look at what went wrong with Michael, what the Seahawks will do at running back without him and discuss Russell Wilson’s MVP chances this season.