The Seahawks and Cardinals didn't score any touchdowns and the game ended in a tie. Did that make it a snoozer or an epic showdown?

The Seahawks didn’t score a touchdown. The Cardinals didn’t score a touchdown. Both teams missed easy field goals in overtime, and the game ended after 75 minutes with just 12 total points being scored.

So was it a boring game between struggling offenses or a thrilling defensive showdown?

Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta get into whether that was the best defensive performance of the Pete Carroll era (one of them thinks it was), ask if the Seahawks would actually add an offensive lineman in the middle of the season, and make their picks for this week’s game against New Orleans.

