The Seahawks are still favorites to win the NFC West, but are the offense's problems the last two weeks something to worry about?

In many ways, the Seahawks are in an envious position. They have a two-game lead in their division and own a winning record.

But the Seahawks are also a team carrying Super Bowl-or-bust expectations, and the last two weeks have led to questions about just how good this team really is. They’ve scored one touchdown in their last nine quarters.

Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta take a look at some of the Seahawks’ problems and offer their opinions on why it’s not time to panic yet.