The Seahawks have traditionally responded well after losses under coach Pete Carroll. Will they do so again after a blowout loss in Green Bay?

The Seahawks haven’t lost a game by more than 10 points since 2011, meaning many of their key players have never been on the receiving end of a loss like the Seahawks experienced last week in Green Bay: a 38-10 loss to the Packers.

In this week’s episode, Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta look at the concerns around the Seahawks, their ability to respond after losses under Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson’s struggles.