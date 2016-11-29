The Seahawks were cruising until Sunday's loss against the Buccaneers. Did the Seahawks just play poorly, or is the loss a cause for concern?

It was just last week that national media outlets were praising the Seahawks as the most dangerous team in the NFL. The Seahawks had taken down the Patriots on the road, smothered the Eagles at home and had a long history of getting better late in the season under coach Pete Carroll.

And then the Seahawks lost Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the offensive line played poorly, and the Seahawks didn’t convert a third down until the fourth quarter.

In this week’s podcast, Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta discuss what went wrong in Tampa, the issues along the offensive line and whether it’s time to start worrying about the Seahawks.