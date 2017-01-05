The Seahawks lost three of their final eight games for the first time since 2011. Can they really kick it into gear once the playoffs start?

The Seahawks have always been a second-half team under coach Pete Carroll. But this season they lost three of their final eight games for the first time since 2011.

In this week’s episode, Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks discuss whether the Seahawks can really kick it into gear now that the playoffs are, the importance of Russell Wilson in the playoffs and take reader questions.