Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett practiced for the first time in eight months. He said he felt like a little kid again.

RENTON — It had been a while so Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett started his press conference with an introduction.

“For those of you who don’t know, I’m Tyler Lockett,” he said.

Eight months after Lockett broke his leg, the Seahawks removed him from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Friday and Lockett practiced for the first time since his injury.

“One of the things I thought about was, when I was a kid, I had a dog,” Lockett said. “When you’ve got to train him, you’ve got to keep him in a little cage. And I felt like I was stuck in a cage for eight months. So as soon as they let me go today, I didn’t know what to do so I was just running around, having fun, being a little kid again.”

Lockett participated in the individual part of practice and then worked on his conditioning on the side during the team portion of practice. The Seahawks will likely be cautious as they ease Lockett back in for the start of the season, despite his insistence he’s ready right now.

“I’m pretty much ready to go,” he said. “If we had a game tomorrow, I’d play in it.”

By the time of his injury, Lockett had taken on a bigger role within the offense. He’d replaced Jermaine Kearse as the team’s No. 2 receiver, in addition to his duties as the team’s punt and kick returner. In his final three games before the injury, Lockett averaged five catches and 78 yards and scored two touchdowns, one of which was a 75-yard rushing touchdown.

“We’re excited to have him back out there,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “He has such an energy about him, an optimistic outlook on life. He’s really a great guy to have around.”

Lockett’s injury happened on Christmas Eve, and he spent Christmas mostly sleeping after having surgery. His parents flew up to be with him.

“I got the opportunity to meet a lady when I was in the hospital and a man that was in the hospital and obviously they had it worse than me,” Lockett said. “It kind of sucked to see they had it worse than me. I didn’t really look at my injury that was detrimental, but the people that I met that was in there, they had things that were going to last a lifetime. That’s when I started seeing the big picture.”

Frank Clark, Germain Ifedi didn’t practice: One day after defensive end Frank Clark punched offensive tackle German Ifedi during a fight at practice, neither Clark nor Ifedi practiced.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Clark didn’t practice, in part, for disciplinary reasons.

“That’s part of it,” Richard said. “It’s a disciplinary action. You earn the right to be out here on the field with us, and you earn the right to come out here and compete. Any decisions that are going to be detrimental to us then we certainly have to handle this internally.”

Clark also wore a brace on his knee, perhaps another part of the reason he didn’t practice. But Richard reiterated what coach Pete Carroll said in criticizing Clark’s behavior.

“We have to make sure we maintain our discipline,” Richard said. “We’re a team. We’re in this together. And those selfish decisions collectively hurt us all.”

It was unclear if Ifedi sustained any injuries. He received some medical treatment briefly on the sideline on Thursday before heading to the locker room. Carroll didn’t speak with reporters on Friday.