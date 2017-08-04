Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett practiced for the first time in eight months. He said he felt like a little kid again.

RENTON — It had been a while so Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett started his press conference with an introduction.

“For those of you who don’t know, I’m Tyler Lockett,” he said.

Eight months after Lockett broke his leg, the Seahawks removed him from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Friday and Lockett practiced for the first time since his injury.

“One of the things I thought about was, when I was a kid, I had a dog,” Lockett said. “When you’ve got to train him, you’ve got to keep him in a little cage. And I felt like I was stuck in a cage for eight months. So as soon as they let me go today, I didn’t know what to do so I was just running around, having fun, being a little kid again.”

Lockett participated in the individual part of practice and then worked on his conditioning on the side during the team portion of practice. The Seahawks will likely be cautious as they ease Lockett back in for the start of the season, despite his insistence he’s ready right now.

“I’m pretty much ready to go,” he said. “If we had a game tomorrow, I’d play in it.”

By the time of his injury, Lockett had taken on a bigger role within the offense. He’d replaced Jermaine Kearse as the team’s No. 2 receiver, in addition to his duties as the team’s punt and kick returner. In his final three games before the injury, Lockett averaged five catches and 78 yards and scored two touchdowns, one of which was a 75-yard rushing touchdown.

“We’re excited to have him back out there,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “He has such an energy about him, an optimistic outlook on life. He’s really a great guy to have around.”

Lockett’s injury happened on Christmas Eve, and he spent Christmas mostly sleeping after having surgery. His parents flew up to be with him.

“I got the opportunity to meet a lady when I was in the hospital and a man that was in the hospital and obviously they had it worse than me,” Lockett said. “It kind of sucked to see they had it worse than me. I didn’t really look at my injury that was detrimental, but the people that I met that was in there, they had things that were going to last a lifetime. That’s when I started seeing the big picture.”