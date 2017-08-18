Former UW star Kasen Williams is sick of being on the practice squad, and he's steadily building a good case as to why he should make the Seahawks' 53-man roster

Against Minnesota Friday night at CenturyLink Field, Seattle Seahawks receiver Kasen Williams picked up right where he left off last week in the Seahawks win over the Chargers in their preseason opener – dominating defensive backs on a mission to prove that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster.

Williams earned the start, in part because, as expected, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett did not dress for the game, and he played with a hunger burnished by two years spent sweating through endless practices, injury rehab and conditioning drills and just waiting his turn.

“I’ve been on the practice squad for two years now, and quite honestly, I’m tired of it,” said Williams, who went undrafted out of UW in 2015, and has spent the bulk of the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ practice squad. “I’m still here, I’m persevering though it, and I just know this is my opportunity.

Kasen Williams had a touchdown and made a huge play on special teams in Seattle’s preseason win over Minnesota

A week after his four-reception, 119-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams’s stat line was a little more modest this time – two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

But in this case, quality trumped quantity, because unlike last week against the Chargers when Williams was matched against unproven backup defensive backs, Williams catches on Friday came against Minnesota’s starting cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings’ Pro-Bowl cornerback who signed a five-year, $70-million contract extension in July.

On the Seahawks’ opening drive, Williams made an acrobatic one-handed grab over the head of Rhodes, corralling a deep pass from Russell Wilson for a 27-yard reception.

He followed that up with a 1-yard touchdown reception to get the Seahawks on the board 7-0.

“It was more important for me to do it against a starting corner – somebody that’s known in the league,” Williams said. “For me to do it now was perfect for me.”

But that wasn’t enough.

On the ensuing Vikings kickoff, Williams showed off his speed, booking it downfield to make a solo stop on Minnesota returner Jerick McKinnon, who managed only 10 yards before Williams brought him down at the 12.

“Honestly, that was one of the most important parts (of the game) for me,” Williams said. “Because I know you can make all the offensive plays in the world, but I know just from being on this team that you’re only gonna make the team if you’re making special teams plays. So that kickoff was huge for me.”

Williams could have finished the night with a second touchdown, but he dropped a deep pass from Wilson in the end zone in the second quarter.

“I adjusted to it late,” Williams said. “I’m definitely thinking about that more than I’m thinking about all the good stuff that happened today. You’re not gonna make every play, but I really wish I would have had that one. I’ll make the next one so I’m not worried.”

Still, he’s made a good case for himself in two appearances so far this preseason, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has taken notice.

“He did well on (special) teams last week also,” Carroll said. “You are all watching it, we are watching it together. He is competing his tail off and doing some great stuff so it’s really exciting.”

Veteran receiver Doug Baldwin is also rooting for Williams to make the final 53-man roster.

“He is fantastic. He has always been that way,” Baldwin said. “It’s kind of personal at times when you talk about Kasen because I’ve seen him work so hard through injuries and trying to fight for his opportunities, and now he is here and he is getting it and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

For Williams, this preseason will hopefully help to launch the pro career he’s been working toward his whole life. To get his first start in an NFL game – even if it was a preseason one – was a big deal, he said.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, dating back to when I originally had my injury my junior year in college,” Williams said, referring to his broken fibula at UW that kept him out of the final third of his junior season. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to really go out there and show what I can do, and for it to be with the ones is pretty big.”