Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin talked Wednesday about his visit earlier this week to Olympia as part of his efforts at improving policies involving law enforcement.

As active as he has been on the field this season, Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin has been no less engaged off of it in his efforts to improve relations between law enforcement and people of color, among other objectives.

On Monday, Baldwin appeared before the Use of Deadly Force in Community Policing joint task force which ultimately approved a recommendation to change the state law that protects law enforcement from prosecution after officers kill people.

Wednesday, Baldwin met reporters in Wednesday and spoke further about his visit.

Here is what he said:

On speaking to the deadly force task force in Olympia: “It was special. It was the first opportunity I’ve been in Olympia. I’ve been to the state buildings. Being able to be in that environment and be a part of it. It was special for sure.”

On did someone request that he come to the meeting: “It was more so I saw an opportunity and after all the research that was done after the past few months, I thought it was an opportunity to do something to make change and at least put my two cents in and fortunate enough we were able to do that.”

On what did express in the meeting with Govener Jay Inslee: “Just the complexity of the situation and allowing him to know we do know that complexity of it and that we’re not asking for irrational thoughts or changes. Basically the information that’s out there, we need more of it. We need more of it, but also I think this is a step that we did make. It’s a step in the right direction.”

On what was the perspective he tried to relay: “The perspective I tried to relay is that I know that it’s a complex situation. I knew police officers have a very difficult job. They have to make split second decisions that will impact not only the communities they serve but their families, their own personal lives. That doesn’t mean that we’re ok with status quo. There’s still a lot of work to be done, things that can change, things that will change, that have changed. You don’t rest on those and look at them as that’s it. It’s a continuous battle, a continuous change, a continuous fight that needs to happen.”