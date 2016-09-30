Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said in an interview with "60 Minutes Sports" that he has received death threats for statements he has made in response to police shootings of African-Americans.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin says in an interview scheduled to air Tuesday on “60 Minutes Sports” that he has received death threats for actions he has taken in response to police shootings of African-Americans.

“I did,” he said, according to a transcript provided by Showtime, which will air the interview at 8 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. “I had a few. A couple of people told me to watch my back.”

Baldwin was interviewed in the wake of a statement he gave on Sept. 22 when he called for all 50 attorneys general to review police training policies, a statement Baldwin gave in response to recent police shootings of African-Americans. Baldwin was also at the forefront of the Seahawks’ decision to lock arms during the anthem after telling reporters he had been considering kneeling.

Asked how he responded to the death threats he received, Baldwin referenced 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to sit during the anthem before a preseason game helped provide an impetus for Baldwin’s actions.

“The same way Colin did,” Baldwin said. “You know, there’s issues going on in our society that people feel compelled to talk about and I’m not going to be quiet about. And if something was to happen to me, I think that would just further prove my point that there are issues in our culture, in our society that need to be changed.”

Asked if he’s had the thought that he could be in harm, Baldwin said: “I have. I’ve thought about it. It’s been concerning.”

Here’s a complete transcript of a portion of the interview between Baldwin and host Jon Wertheim, provided by Showtime:

JON WERTHEIM: What’s your relationship with Colin Kaepernick?

DOUG BALDWIN: It’s an informative one. You know, we didn’t really have a personal relationship prior to this.

JON WERTHEIM: You didn’t?

DOUG BALDWIN: No, we didn’t. I knew him through a friend of mine, Ricardo Lockette who played here. And so I knew of him. However, when he started to take a knee and speak out about the injustices and things that are going on in our communities, I felt compelled to reach out to him.

JON WERTHEIM: What did you say when you reached out?

DOUG BALDWIN: I basically showed him my support. I knew that he was getting a lot of negativity thrown his way.

JON WERTHEIM: How’d he take that?

DOUG BALDWIN: Positive. You know, through the death threats, through the negativity thrown at him, through social media and on the news, he stayed relatively positive.

JON WERTHEIM: You said death threats. Any of those come your way?

DOUG BALDWIN: I did. I had a few. A couple of people told me to watch my back.

JON WERTHEIM: How do you respond to that?

DOUG BALDWIN: The same way Colin did. You know, there’s issues going on in our society that people feel compelled to talk about and I’m not going to be quiet about. And if something was to happen to me, I think that would just further prove my point that there are issues in our culture, in our society that need to be changed.

JON WERTHEIM: You’ve gone there? I mean, you’ve had that thought?

DOUG BALDWIN: I have. I’ve thought about it. It’s been concerning.

JON WERTHEIM: Is there any sense that the message may have veered a little off course and this became about the national anthem and the reverence for the flag and not about aggressive policing and sort of racial injustice and law enforcement?

DOUG BALDWIN: Of course. That’s what we saw happen is the debate was not about racial injustice or things going on in our communities that pertain to law enforcement. It became about the national anthem and about disrespecting the military, which, as Colin stated a number of times and as we’ve all stated numerous times it’s not about that. It’s about getting the message across that things in our community that are going to need to change.