QB Russell Wilson said it was "nerve-racking'' seeing receiver Doug Baldwin leave practice early but that he's confident his teammate will be fine.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin left late in Thursday’s practice after coming down hard on the sidelines while in the arms of teammate K.J. Wright after matching a catch.

Baldwin stayed down for a minute or so and appeared to be clutching his ankle/lower leg area as teammates gathered around in support and concern, including Wright and Richard Sherman.

Baldwin then got up and walked around under his own power before then walking into the locker room with trainers.

There was no immediate word on his condition — coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media Thursday.

Baldwin’s mannerisms seemed to indicate he was okay as he fistbumped a few teammates after initially regaining his feet and had his helmet on. The play happened during the final team session of practice so the workout ended pretty quickly after Baldwin left the field.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said he thinks Baldwin, who tied the franchise record last year for catches in a season with 94, will be okay.

“You never want to see a teammate go down,’’ Wilson said. “It’s always a little bit nerve-racking. I’m sure he’ll be okay. I’m going to go check on him inside but I’m sure he’s fine. He’s as tough as it gets. So Doug will be back.’’

On the play, Baldwin caught a pass reaching with both hands diving toward the sideline. Wright, attempting to break the play up, also dove and caught Baldwins legs with his arms, each player then falling to the ground hard, Wright essentially dragging Baldwin down from behind.

Tight end Luke Willson sat out the practice with an undisclosed injury. Willson was in attendance for the practice and did not have anything wrapped.

There didn’t appear to be any other significant new injuries.

Defensive lineman Frank Clark, who had not taken part in team drills since last Thursday, was back and appeared to be full participant though he did take a few drills off to jog — he still has a brace on a knee having tweeted recently that he has an MCL injury.

Among those still out was cornerback Jeremy Lane, who missed a sixth practice with what Carroll called a “soft tissue’’ injury.

That had rookie Shaquill Griffin again playing right cornerback with the starting defense and DeAndre Elliott as the starting nickel.