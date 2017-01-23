Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday, replacing the injured Larry Fitzgerald of Arizona. It will be Baldwin's first Pro Bowl
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was added to the NFC’s roster for the Pro Bowl game Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
Baldwin will take the place of Larry Fitzgerald of Arizona, who pulled out due to injury.
It will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Baldwin, who tied a team record this season with 94 receptions.
He is one of seven Seahawks in the game joining cornerback Richard Sherman, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril — who each got in on the original vote — and linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Jimmy Graham, who were each named last week as injury replacements.
The seven players ties a team record also set in 2005, 2014, 2015 and 1984.
The Pro Bowl will be televised on ESPN and kick off at 5 p.m. Seattle time on Sunday.
