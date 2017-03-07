The Seahawks will not make qualifying contract offers to cornerback DeShawn Shead and linebacker Brock Coyle, meaning each will become unrestricted free agents. Each player could still return to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks will not make qualifying contract offers to cornerback DeShawn Shead and linebacker Brock Coyle, meaning each will become unrestricted free agents, according to Cameron Foster, who is the agent for each player.

Each had been a restricted free agent and would have been due at least $1.8 million if the Seahawks had made a qualifying offer.

Teams need to make offers to RFAs by March 9 at 1 p.m. Seattle time or they become unrestricted free agents.

Foster said the Seahawks have made contract offers to Shead and Coyle but that each will also see what the market holds in free agency. The NFL minimum salary for a player with Shead’s experience in 2017 is $775,000 so Seattle is obviously hoping it could still retain Shead but also save some money, especially since the team is unsure when he will be ready for the season after suffering an ACL injury in a divisional playoff loss against Atlanta.

Foster said the injury played a role in Seattle’s decision not to tender him.

“If he wasn’t injured there wouldn’t be a decision, I’m sure,” Foster said. “But he is coming along great. DeShawn is a warrior and he thinks he is going to be ready to play the first week.”

Seattle general manager John Schneider said last week at the NFL Combine, though, that it could be until late in the 2017 season before Shead would he ready to return.

Shead has been with the Seahawks since 2012 and has started 22 games, emerging last season as the team’s starting right cornerback playing opposite Richard Sherman.

Coyle, from Montana, has been with the Seahawks the last three seasons as a backup linebacker and special teams player after making the roster as an undrafted free agent, having made five starters in his career, three last season at strongside linebacker.

It was reported on Monday that Seattle has made a qualifying offer to restricted free agent offensive tackle Garry Gilliam. That means Gilliam can entertain other offers but that the Seahawks can match within five days. Gilliam will have to sign his tender by April 21.

Seattle has four other RFAs — safety Steven Terrell, cornerback Mohammed Seisay and linebackers Ronald Powell and Dewey McDonald. Like the others if they are not tendered Seattle could still sign them as unrestricted free agents.