While C.J. Prosise returned to practice on Tuesday, the Seahawks will wait until the end of the week to make a determination on his status for Saturday's divisional playoff game against Atlanta.

It’s something of a quirk of the NFL rules that while teams such as the Seahawks and Falcons will face off in a divisional playoff game Saturday, the injury report rules are the same as if they were playing on Sunday.

That means, injury reports are released Wednesday through Friday (and Saturday, if there is a late change) but with nothing on Tuesday.

That’s despite the fact that the Seahawks and Falcons each held full practices on Tuesday, which in their calendars is the same as a Wednesday of a usual Sunday game week (got that?).

That’s a long way of saying that there was no official injury report for the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Had there been, the guess here is that running back C.J. Prosise would likely have been listed as at least limited, as he was expected to return to practice for the first time since suffering a broken shoulder blade against the Eagles on Nov. 20.

Coach Pete Carroll had said before practice that they hoped to get Prosise out there and see where he is, and then begin making assessments from there. Carroll said the key will be to see if Prosise can go all out in practice.

“If he’s holding back, he won’t play,’’ Carroll said.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said it remains unclear if Prosise will play against the Falcons.

“W e are trying to just work him back in and see what he can do,’’ Bevell said. “And that’s going to go all the way to the end of the week and see how it goes.’’

The rookie from Notre Dame has played in just six games this season while battling several different injuries (he also had a broken wrist suffered in the first game of the season) but is the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 172 yards on 30 carries, 72 coming on one play against the Eagles. He also had 17 receptions for 208 yards.

Bevell said that if Prosise shows he’s healthy enough to play then he could have an impactful role against the Falcons.

“I mean you saw what we were able to do with him the little bit that we’ve had him,’’ Bevell said. “ So he’s special player. He adds his own element that he can add to us. But we’ll just keep bringing him along and see what happens at the end of the week.’’