After the running game turned in its best effort of the season in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Eagles, the Seahawks will have to again remake the tailback corps with injuries shelving C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope for a while.

Of all that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll liked from Sunday’s 26-15 win over the Eagles, a season-high 152 rushing yards was at the top of the list.

“It’s the first time we had a really good feel for the running game the way we like to see it,’’ Carroll said Monday. “Things are getting better.”

But just when the running game appeared to be turning a corner — Seattle has moved up to 28th in the NFL in rushing at 85.1 per game — injuries to key players raise more questions whether Seattle will be able to build on that success.

Carroll confirmed Monday that rookie C.J. Prosise — whose 72-yard touchdown run kicked off the scoring against the Eagles — suffered a fracture of his shoulder blade (or scapula) and will be out for at least a few weeks. Carroll said a longer-term diagnosis was not yet available.

“We’re not going to know for a couple of weeks how it is turning,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said Prosise will not have surgery and could return later in the season. For now, he will not be put on Injured Reserve with the hope that he could at least return for the post-season.

“Just got to wade through it and see how it goes,’’ Carroll said.

Also likely out for a few weeks, if not more, is backup Troymaine Pope, who suffered what Carroll referred to as a “legitimate high ankle sprain’’ in the fourth quarter.

The loss of Prosise means the Seahawks will turn to Thomas Rawls to take on even more work than he did Sunday, when he finished with 57 yards on 14 carries in what was his first game since suffering a hairline fracture in his fibula on Sept. 18.

It also means that rookie Alex Collins will become the backup. Collins, a fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, was inactive for Sunday’s game with the Seahawks instead going with Prosise, Rawls and Pope.

What might be an even more intriguing question is if the Seahawks will have to make a move to add an additional tailback to the roster.

Carroll said “we’ll see’’ to that question and added that practice squad member George Farmer could be an option to promote to the 53-man roster.

Farmer, a receiver at USC, was used by the Seahawks as a running back in the preseason, rushing for 36 yards on nine carries and also catching two passes for 15 yards and has been with the team off and on since training camp in 2015.

It could be the second straight week the Seahawks are vastly reshaping their tailback corps. Last week, the team decided to waive leading rusher Christine Michael with Rawls returning and after deciding to promote Pope to the active roster.

Michael was claimed by Green Bay and would not be an option to return.

But if any of the tailback shuffling worried Carroll, he didn’t let on Monday.

Carroll said Rawls played more than expected — 40 snaps overall —- and took a bit of punishment against the Eagles but should be fine for Sunday.

“He’s banged up now,’’ Carroll said. “He threw his body around. He was like in a train wreck. But he’ll be taken care of this week. We’ll get him back and really excited to see him play for us. He played great, he looked terrific. A little bit out of control a couple of times but he’s gong to be on the verge of out control if he’s at his best anyway, so that’s just fine with us.’’

At another point, Carroll said of Rawls that: “This is his first real contact and he legitimately got after it. He’s a little bit trashed today.”

But Carroll reiterated that despite the fact Rawls got more work than they anticipated, he should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Bucs.

The Seahawks had hoped that Pope could handle most of the running back load in the fourth quarter, which they entered holding a 23-7 lead. But when he was hurt early in the fourth quarter Seattle had to go back to Rawls, who got four carries for 16 yards in the quarter. When Seattle got the ball back with 3:42 left, ahead 26-15 and in a mode of running out the clock, the Seahawks decided to take some of the punishment away from Rawls and used backup quarterback Trevone Boykin at tailback for two plays and then handed the ball to fullback Will Tukuafu for another.

Collins has just 19 yards on 10 carries this season and the fact that he was inactive on Sunday behind Pope — an undrafted free agent who had just returned to the Seahawks two weeks ago — seemed telling.

But Carroll insisted Monday he is confident in Collins having to take on a larger role if needed.

“I think Alex has made a lot of progress,’’ Carroll said. “Alex has really done some marvelous stuff since we were in camp. He’s kind of restructured his body a little bit. He’s gotten in a different level of conditioning that we have seen him change. Lost some weight, trimmed down. He practices with great intensity every day. So he is at his best. He’s ready to go. He’s really healthy and ready for the challenge.

“I really feel comfortable with him fitting into the offense. He can do all of our stuff. He can play third down, first down, short yardage. So he’ll just figure in.’’

What also soothes Carroll a bit about the ability of the running game to continue its incline of the past two weeks — Seattle also had 96 yards in the win at New England which had been the most in the previous five games — is the continuing return to health of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson had a season-high 19 yards rushing on a season-high eight attempts, and his running figures to become more of a factor the rest of the season — and may need to for a few weeks as the health situations of others sort themselves out.

“I couldn’t be more fired up about that,’’ Carroll said of Wilson’s improved mobility. “That’s when we are playing ball the way we know how to play. It’s a big factor for us.’’