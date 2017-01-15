Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin discussed the 2017 season and what is ahead for the team as the offseasong lingers.

RENTON — Doug Baldwin admitted that he got little sleep on Saturday night following the Seahawks’ 36-20 loss to the Falcons. He woke up at 3:30 a.m. and played Madden football, which allowed him to have total control of the Seahawks, something he wasn’t able to have this season. Baldwin was introspective and thoughtful about the Seahawks and their future.