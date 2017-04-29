Here is all that Pete Carroll and John Schneider had to say about the 2017 NFL Draft Saturday.

Here is the official transcript of all that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had to say following the 2017 NFL Draft Saturday.

(Opening) Schneider: “I just want to start by publicly thanking everybody that was involved in this process. Like I said last night, an 11-month process. Scouts, on the road, personnel staff, our pro staff, coaches, trainers, video guys, our medical staff, doctors. There’s so many team psychologists, Dr. Michael Gervais, there’s so much stuff that goes into this. It’s a huge effort that we’re still finishing up; free agency in there right now and rookie free agency. Just a great group effort. I’m super proud of everybody and the way it worked out and we’re very pleased with the results.”

(On spending 4 of the first 8 picks on the secondary) Schneider: “It was really a defensive-back heavy draft and it’s just the way the board came off. We didn’t want to start just jumping players. That’s when you get in trouble. We just really stuck to our board.”

(On the importance of all of the picks in the third round) Schneider: “Starting with Thursday night, I think that really set us up for a lot of things that ended up coming to fruition for us. We had upsets along the way, and that happens every year and it’s like a punch in the gut, but you gather yourself and you move forward. I think the biggest disappointment was the fifth round. I think we sat there for, it seemed like a day and a half, waiting to pick again.”

Carroll: “A great abyss.”

Schneider: “We were just watching players come off one by one. It was a blast.”

(On whether they were tempted to try to move into the fifth round) Schneider: “Yes.”

(On what he likes about Tedric Thompson) Schneider: “Phenomenal ball skills. I think he led the country in passes defensed. He has great feet, coverage skills, competitor. He’s got really good range, really good short area quickness. He’s a really interesting guy; kind of a well-rounded dude.”

(On Mike Tyson) Schneider: “Mike Tyson basically fits the profile that we’ve been looking for since we’ve been here as a corner. He’s a big, tough, aggressive guy that, based on what we’ve seen, has really good coverage skills. He’s primarily played inside. He played a lot of Nickel for them last year, he got his hands on a lot of balls. He has great ball skills and really strong in run support.”

(On how much they saw of Tyson at Cincinnati playing outside) Schneider: “That’s a projection. He did not do that. He was an inside player there. He played Nickel. He was a cover guy inside, so you have to have pretty good feet to play inside. Our hope is that he can be a press corner outside.”

(On the ability of Thompson to get interceptions) Carroll: “It’s a big deal. He’s a ball hog. That’s a big deal. Not just the balls that he’s stolen, but the ones he’s knocked around, and he’s always around the football. That’s a huge priority for us always. It has to do with pass rush, too. That’s why we started where we started with the draft. That was a big consideration.”

(On getting some bigger wide receivers in the draft) Carroll: “Good, solid guys. [Amara] Darboh is a really good solid kid and we’re really fired up about these guys. We think that David [Moore] is a stud of a receiver. He’s 219 pounds and he runs really fast and he’s really physical. Both of those guys, what I’m really excited about, is that they can both contribute on special teams. All of our receivers we have grown through here have been big factors on [special] teams, and that was a theme, as we were looking, that the guys that we wanted were able to hit that.”

(On finding David Moore at a small school) Schneider: “Aaron Hineline did a great job. It’s his school to cover, and he spent a lot of time with the kid, he was really excited about him. We brought him out here for a visit, and spent a lot of time with him with our docs, and team psychologist and the rest of our staff. He’s a really cool kid, very tough, very aggressive. Like Pete said, he’s like 222 pounds, running 4.43. Maybe 4.38, depends on the launch.”

(On Thompson playing a traditional free safety) Carroll: “Yes, that’s where we will start him out, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

(On what they saw in Mike Tyson to play at corner) Schneider: “His feet, his length. He has 32½ inch arms. He’s almost 6’2”. He has really cool feet, really good movement skills, feel for routes. And then the ball skills, being able to reach for the ball upon contact.”

(On whether coverage skills at safety compare to coverage skills at corner) Carroll: “It depends on the athlete. Guys who have been in the slot and played on guys, it really tells us something. [Delano] Hill has done that as well. He’s been a guy who has covered a lot of slots. It just shows you their versatility and comfort with working with the quicker, smaller guys. These guys are all different; they have their own style of athleticism, their own makeup, and after all of these years looking at it, we try to determine if the guy fits. It doesn’t always work out, and sometimes we are free to go ahead and move it around. I would not at all mind seeing what Delano did covering wide receivers on the line of scrimmage, as big and strong as he is, too. There’s always kind of a portion of the process where we’re looking at them in their coverage aspect of it just to see that we don’t miss it, because it is so important to find those guys.”

(On some shocking positive surprises about guys who were available) Schneider: “No, I think it was such a long wait for us. We had so many big gaps.”

Carroll: “I was hanging on Chris Carson. He’s a guy that I found looking through the stuff late in the draft, kind of like we’ve done over the years. I really love this guy because he is so physical and tough the way he ran. You haven’t heard a whole lot about him, he hasn’t run the ball a lot. But when he did, he, to me, made a great statement of his style and a style that we really covet.”

Schneider: “The second half of the season he really came on.”

(On whether Carson could be similar to Thomas Rawls) Carroll: “It’s really the same kind of formula. I kind of caught on to him late. I fell in love with how tough he is, and how aggressive he is. That’s something that kind of falls in that same category, and we didn’t want to miss him. There was a lot of activity around him, we thought, so we got him with that last shot, there.”

(On Carson’s lack of fumbles) Carroll: “That’s all part of it. He’s really aggressive. He hammers it. I think you guys are really going to like him when you see him.”

Schneider: “His plate wasn’t totally full, he had 80-some carries, but when he came back at the end of the season, you could see the urgency, and that’s what Pete is talking about.”

Carroll: “There’s a little story there. He was one of the top junior college kids coming out when he wound up going to Oklahoma State, and he didn’t make the transition the first year. It took him some time and then he got banged up going into his last year. So, when he finally got his chance, he really tore it up.”

(On what they see in Justin Senior) Schneider “Justin had a much better junior year than he did a senior year. A great kid, he’s from Montreal. Very well spoken, very smart. Very, very good pass protector. He got a little heavy for his senior year, and it’s probably something that we’re going to have to monitor here, when he gets in here, and that’s why he went so late. He has a lot of tools to work with. He just needs to decide if he wants to be a player or not.”

Carroll: “Plus, we’ve had a lot of luck with Canadian kids.”

Schneider: “We couldn’t go through a draft without taking a Canadian guy. Luke [Willson] was bombing us, and so was Jon Ryan.”

(On the difference between Senior’s junior and senior years) Schneider: “His junior year he played at 295 pounds, and his senior year he played about 315-317, something like that. Then, he continued to climb a little bit. He has a lot of talent, and did not have a great Senior Bowl week, and knows that I think this is a pretty cool wake-up call for him, being selected where he was selected. Because, his scores with the coaches, the way they do it and everything, his pass protection is phenomenal.”

(On whether he will begin on the left side) Carroll: “We’re going to move him on both sides. He finished at right, we’re probably going to start him on the left side.”

(On David Moore’s bench press reps) Schneider “He is a strapped up guy, now. Really good looking, physically. He is physically a really good looking guy.”

(On the big crop of younger players) Carroll: “The way the whole draft turned out, I said this last night, about John maneuvering around to get us the picks, it’s great to have 11 guys coming on this draft class. We’re really excited about what happened in free agency as well and to blend this all together as well. We’re always trying to make this roster more and more competitive in every way we can, and these guys are coming in to battle. Our guys will all feel it, and it’s good, it’s good for all of us and makes us all better.”

Schneider: “We’re just battling, just now, we had a guy, [Jordan] Roos, from Purdue, he’s a guard/center, I think he benched like 42 times. We’re really excited to get him. He was a guy who was a draftable player.”

Carroll: “That was a really exciting get. That might have been one of the bright spots we nailed him in free agency.”

Schneider: “We were trying to decide if we should take him or not take him, and so we just found that out before we came in here, we’re pretty excited. I’m not sure we’re supposed to share that, Dave. We came to agreement, like in terms, in principle.”

(On whether he had a good idea of what Green Bay would do when he traded down on Thursday night) Schneider: “We knew it was one of three players, so that’s why we felt comfortable being able to go where it went.”

(On the phone call with Malik McDowell, saying ‘don’t forget our conversation’) Schneider: “We had him in for a visit, we had a great talk in my office and then I called him a little bit before we selected him, as well, to just make sure we were all on the same page.”

(On the improvement at linebacker, signing Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin) Carroll: “Yes, I think that was a great get for us. Those guys are all competent players, special teams guys, smart guys, tough guys, they’ll fit right in. It allowed us in the draft, John was maneuvering, knowing what was coming, so we hit it there instead, and I thought that was great.“

Schneider: “It kind of really ended up hurting us in rookie free agency, based on what you’re saying, because agents and different people they talk to have respect for the players that we signed.“

(On whether it is safe to say that there will be an undrafted signing at quarterback) Schneider: “Yes.”

Carroll: “It is safe to say.”

Schneider: “And we’ll have some guys in as workout guys as well, tryout guys.”

(On bringing in 4 defensive backs) Carroll: “I think it will be really fun to see how these guys fit in. They’re all real competitive guys, they’ve been all been great players in their programs. We’ll see how they fit in with our guys. But, it’s a very competitive room. We would not take guys that we thought weren’t going to be able to handle that. We think that they’re going to add to it. Also, what our older guys have done a great job of is mentoring, and we’re going to count on that as well. And, we’ll see how they’ll do. It should be very competitive. We’re going to have a great battle just in the mini-camp, with the young guys we have on both sides, at receiver and DB. It should be a very good group.”

(On if this is a better roster today than this time last year) Carroll: “I feel strong about it. I think the linebacker help, the offensive lined helped, look what we’ve done. We’ve done some great stuff up front to make it more competitive. We’ve boosted the competition, obviously in the DB room, but also at the receiver side of it. Also the things that have happened in the free agency as well as the draft, so I feel like it’s really going to be a competitive go. Also, you don’t want to miss the D-line thing. Those were two guys are going to be a big deal for us in making it harder for everybody, and that’s good.”

Schneider: “This is just one aspect of acquisition that happens to be the most, the biggest, and the most well covered. We don’t stop. We compete at every corner. There’s no finish line. We’re going to continue to evaluate the guys we have, all the guys are coming in as tryout guys. You guys have seen us sign many tryout guys with the rookie mini-camp as well, then we’ll head into the post-June area and see if there’s cap-casualty guys involved and then we get to the 53 and see if anybody’s cut there that can help us. It really, quite frankly, never stops.”

(On if the drafted defensive secondary players add to versatility in their defensive packages, along with Bradley McDougald) Carroll: “Yeah, that could happen. We have to wait and see. Got to get them on the field first, but Delano Hill really has a lot of range here. He can do some different things because of the stuff that he has done in coverage and all that, so we’ll see how it works out. We’re really fired up about Bradley [McDougald] though, we think he’s a really good player.”

(On if running backs were a priority) Carroll: “Well last year with the guys that got banged up, we kind of accumulated the big number. The guys that we had during the course of the season, we kind of hung with them, but that’s a good number right now.”

(On if they expect a rookie from last year to fill a big role this year) Schneider: “A bunch of them.”

Carroll: “Yeah, really, we’re really counting on George [Fant] and [Germain] Ifedi and Rees [Odhiambo]. We thought Rees was a heck of a player in the draft last year, we still believe that, and he’s really ready to compete to start and play. Nick [Vannett] at tight end for sure.”

Schneider: “C.J. [Prosise], we just have to get these guys out there. The coaches haven’t even been able to put their hands on them yet. These are guys that you would expect once they make the turn to have upside.”

Carroll: “We get Quinton [Jefferson] back too. That whole turn that we think is coming is going to a real boost, as well. We’re excited about that.”

(On Dion Jordan) Carroll: “We’re going to play him at five technique and fit him into the rush group and see how it goes. He’s got a lot potential, a lot of talent. He’s still coming off some injury stuff, he’s got to get well. It might take us a while to figure that out but a very dynamic player. He’s grown a lot, he’s 280 something pounds now, where last time he played he was about 250. So he’s become a bigger man, we’re going to see how that all works out. Hopefully there’s a big upside there.”

(On if Jordan’s weight helped him move inside at times) Carroll: “It can, yeah. He did that some. He’s done a variety of things at Miami and shown a lot of versatility. He has been able to guard and pass rush at times, he’s done some drop in as well, so he’s a very talented player, but now that he is in a little bit of a different mode at 280s, we’ll just see. We have to get him on the field again and see what fits.”

(On Cyril Grayson) Schneider: “Ed Dodds worked him out, took him to dinner the night before the LSU workout and Ed has great connections down there and had guys bragging to him about what he looked like at receiver. He had seen him, like a YouTube video of him, like a highlight film or something like that. He’s an incredible track athlete, so he was part of the workout that day, and Ed just did a great job of digging on him, finding out that he was not eligible for the draft. So we flew him up that next morning after he ran 4.32 and 4.35 and got him physicalled and signed him that night.”

Carroll: “Like John is always saying, you’re either competing or you’re not.”

(On their biggest accomplishment in the draft) Schneider: “I would say we feel really blessed to be able to move back, take our guy, and acquire a couple more picks. That’s probably the biggest accomplishment. Then we just followed our board. Offensively, defensively, there’s so much work that goes into this. It isn’t like we just turned on YouTube videos and watched them and here we go. There’s a lot, it’s not just the evaluation, it’s not just the football evaluation, it’s the psychological aspects, medical, our sports science guys did a great job trying to project durability, longevity. Being able to just sit there throughout and follow our board, I think that’s probably the biggest.”

(On Skyler Howard announcing on Twitter that he agreed to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent) Carroll: “He’s a mad bomber, man. He threw a ton of deep balls. He goes downtown. A real resourceful kid, active on the field. Moves around well, but man he can bomb it. He hooked up a bunch this past season, it’s all over the highlights.”

(On the competition they will have on the offensive line) Carroll: “Getting Ethan [Pocic] was really an important part of this because like I said, he had the most versatility. We’ll see how that works out, but we do know that he can do some backup stuff, whether we feature him at the spot. The center thing is really connected to us and we like that, but he’s played on both sides of the line of scrimmage and all that, so we’re going to fit it together with the thought that, with time, we’ll get it worked out. That’s a real positive for us going in, we’re not feeling like we’re stuck or forced to do anything right now. [Germain] Ifedi is going to plays some tackle for us again and we’ll see how that works, we’re going to put this together. It’s going to be interesting to see where Luke [Joeckel] fits in. Luke is a terrific football player. We are very fortunate to have him. He’s not quite healthy yet, when we get to phase three he won’t be able to practice much, but in the next couple weeks he’ll do some stuff on the field and get to show us, he’s been a starting left tackle in the league and drafted to do that and he’s been a starting left guard. It gives us great flexibility there, too, to see how George [Fant] develops and all that. It’s going to be really exciting to put this thing together.”

(On Germaine Ifedi) Carroll: “We’re going to do what we have to do. We’re going to definitely give him a look there and see what it looks like. John was really directed at him being right tackle as we drafted him, and knowing that he can play right guard, it worked out to try it that way last year so know we have the benefit of being able to move him out, which could be awesome at making our right tackle. It’ll be great.”