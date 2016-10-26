The Seahawks have re-signed fullback Will Tukuafu to take the place of tailback C.J. Spiller.

The Seahawks have re-signed veteran fullback Will Tukuafu, releasing veteran running back C.J.Spiller to make room on the 53-man roster, a move designed to help beef up what has been a struggling running game.

Seattle has also signed quarterback Joel Stave to its practice squad.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also said that the team hopes Kam Chancellor will be able to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, that there’s “a chance’’ linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis will make it back, and even said that offensive tackle Bradley Sowell feels well enough to try to play this week.

Sowell was carted off in the fourth quarter Sunday with a sprained MCL. But Sowell has recovered quickly and Carroll said “it looks like he’s not hurt. I don’t know how this happened. We are going to see what happens another day from now. But he looks great.’’

Carroll said he would be surprised if Sowell were able to play this week. But for now his apparent quick recovery potentially throws even more intrigue into who will start at left tackle for the Seahawks Sunday.

Carroll said he was being intentionally vague on who will start since the team will need to get through the week of practice before making a decision.

But he seemed to hint strongly that it could be George Fant, who replaced Sowell and played the rest of the game against the Cardinals.

“Pretty excited about him,’’ Carroll said of Fant, an undrafted rookie free agent from Western Kentucky.

As for Tukuafu, the 32-year-old was with the Seahawks for the second game of the season against the Rams and then released.He had been back home in Utah since then before getting a call from the Seahawks Tuesday and returning quickly to Seattle — he was in uniform for Wednesday’s practice.

Spiller was released after playing in two games for the Seahawks, scoring a touchdown against the Jets. But he was inactive against Arizona with rookie C.J. Prosise back in the role of third-down running back. Spiller had nine yards on three carries and 43 yards on five receptions.

Seattle has been without a listed fullback since the release of Tukuafu. However, the Seahawks had been using tight ends Luke Willson and Brandon Williams in a role of fullback/H-back after the release of Tukuafu. But without Willson, who is out a few weeks with a knee injury, that role was largely vacated against Arizona.

Chancellor has been out the last two games with a groin injury and was replaced by Kelcie McCray, who ended up playing an NFL-season high 108 total snaps.

Carroll said of Chancellor that “I hope’’ he will return this week. “He has to make it through the week so we’ll see. We don’t know yet.’’