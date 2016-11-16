Thomas Rawls was a full participant in Seahawks' practice Wednesday as he is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles for the first time in two months.

Among the reasons for the Seahawks’ excitement following Sunday’s win at New England is that the team continues to get healthy.

That was borne out in Wednesday’s practice report, which showed that 50 of the players on the team’s 53-man roster were full participants, with only two players likely unable to play Sunday against Philadelphia — defensive end Michael Bennett (two weeks removed from arthroscopic knee surgery) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring injury suffered against the Patriots).

They were two of the three players not to participate Sunday. The only other was tight end Jimmy Graham, who has been getting regular days off to rest his knee and got what appears to have been another rest day Wednesday.

Everybody else was full go, including running back Thomas Rawls, who is expected to return to action Sunday after being out since Sept. 18 with a hairline fracture in his fibula

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said after practice that watching Rawls is making the team only more eager to see how he could fit in the backfield with rookie C.J. Prosise.

“We hope it will be a pretty dynamic package for us,” Bevell said. “We have to wait and see how Thomas does the rest of the week. He’s progressing well, he looks sharp out here in practice. He’s full go every snap that he’s out here. He’s in great shape, but just barring any setbacks. We’re excited if we get him all the way to the week and we know the tenacity that he brings to the run game, that’s something that we really like, something that we’re hoping we get back to. The toughness mentality he brings, the way he finished runs and hard to bring down, those are all things that we’re looking forward to having.”

Also back full go was tight end Luke Willson, who has not played since suffering a knee injury Oct. 16 against Atlanta that required arthroscopic surgery.

“There’s no way Luke isn’t getting back this week,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice.

Also full go was offensive tackle Bradley Sowell, out since spraining a knee Oct. 23 against Arizona. Sowell is expected to now compete with Garry Gilliam at the right tackle spot.

“He’s ready to compete to be back, too,” Carroll said. “We thought so maybe last week but didn’t quite show up. Now going into this week we’re seeing him as Luke, that those guys are now primed and ready to get back.”

Carroll said Pierre-Louis, who played on special teams the last two weeks after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, is unlikely to be ready against the Eagles.

“He’s got a hamstring,” Carroll said. “He’ll miss this week I believe.”

As for Bennett, Carroll said he’s got a chance to play Nov. 27 at Tampa Bay, a game that Bennett may be targeting as he played for the Bucs from 2009-12 before the team decided to let him enter free agency and he the signed with the Seahawks.

“Yeah, Mike is really optimistic about it,” Carroll said. “He thinks it’s going great and the trainers do as well. He’s trying to shoot for the next game and we’ll see what happens. We won’t rush him back. We’ll do what we need to do to make sure he’s well and right. If he can prove that to himself and to us, maybe it is next week, I don’t know. He’s really making a great comeback. It’s only two weeks I think today from the surgery.”