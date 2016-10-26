The Seahawks quarterback showed up on Seattle's injury report as limited in practice Wednesday, the first time he has not been a full participant in his five-year NFL career.

Due in part to a few rest days for members a defense that played 95 snaps in Sunday’s 6-6 overtime tie, the Seahawks had a season-high 10 players listed as not participating in practice Wednesday.

But it’s a player listed as a limited participant that may be the most eye-opening — quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was listed as limited participant with knee and right pectoral injuries. While Wilson has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries since the first week of the season, this is the first time this year that he has not been a full participant in practice — not only this season, but at any point during his career.

Coach Pete Carroll did not mention Wilson’s injury during his press conference prior to practice.

On Monday, Carroll had said Wilson came out of the game better health-wise than in previous weeks since he first suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener against Miami.

“He’s getting better,” Carroll said. “He’s got out of this game—maybe for the first time he felt nothing of a carry over with his ankle or his knee, which is really good. There’s always a little bit of aftermath, (but) he didn’t feel that from what I understand.”

Wilson did not mention an injury after the game but he took one particularly hard shot to his arm in the fourth quarter when he was hit by Arizona’s Chandler Jones (in the play pictured above). The ball was knocked out of Wilson’s arm with Seahawks offensive lineman Mark Glowinski recovering at Seattle’s own 1-yard-line.

The 10 players listed as not participating included two who are out — RB Thomas Rawls and TE Luke Willson.

Two were listed as non-injury related, meaning they were getting rest days — CB Richard Sherman and LB Bobby Wagner.

The six others out were: OT Bradley Sowell (knee), TE Jimmy Graham (knee), DE Michael Bennett (knee), SS Kam Chancellor (groin), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) and CB DeAndre Elliott (hamstring).

Chancellor has missed the last two games with a groin issue and Carroll said before practice it was unclear if he will play Sunday against the Saints. Bennett and Graham have been on the injury report in recent weeks with knee issues and have played.

WR Tyler Lockett was also listed as a limited participant with a thigh issue while DE Cliff Avril was listed as a full participant with a groin issue.

The Seahawks on Wednesday signed former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave, an undrafted rookie free agent, to the practice squad, giving Seattle an additional QB for practice. Seattle also had a QB on the practice squad — former Skyline High star Jake Heaps — for a few weeks earlier this year after Wilson had first been injured. But in what seemed a sign that Wilson was getting better, Heaps was released on Oct. 3. Stave had been released from Minnesota’s practice squad earlier this week.

Trevone Boykin, a rookie undrafted free agent out of TCU, remains the only other QB on Seattle’s 53-man roster. Boykin finished out Seattle’s 37-18 win over San Francisco in September when Wilson suffered a sprained MCL.