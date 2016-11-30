Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was a full participant in practice Wednesday and could be on track to return Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

When Seahawks’ free safety Earl Thomas missed last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, it snapped a streak of consecutive games played at 106.

There’s a chance, though, that Thomas’ streak of games missed will end at one.

Thomas, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Eagles on Nov. 20 that forced him to sit out against the Bucs, was a full participant in Wednesday’s Seahawks’ practice, indicating he has a good chance to return for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Two other players who missed that game with injuries were also listed as full participants and also appear on track to play against the Panthers — center Justin Britt and defensive lineman Michael Bennett. Britt sat out with a sprained ankle suffered against the Eagles while Bennett has missed the last five games after having knee surgery.

Coach Pete Carroll had indicated before practice that all had a chance to play this week but that all will have to make it through practice before being officially declared good to go.

“He’s going to work today, we’ll see how he does,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be a day-to-day thing and see how he works through the week. He’ll be out at practice today.”

Cornerback Richard Sherman, though, indicated he expects Thomas back when he answered a question about what it was like to play last week without Thomas, with Steven Terrell filling in, instead,

“I’m sure we’ll be happy to have him (Thomas) back this week,” Sherman said. “But Steve did a good job.”

Two other players who sat out last week — running back Troymaine Pope and cornerback DeShawn Shead — were listed as limited participants and may also have a chance to play against the Panthers.

Shead also suffered a hamstring injury against the Eagles and Carroll on Wednesday said his situation is essentially the same as that of Thomas.

Pope suffered a sprained against the Eagles, but Carroll said he is making a rapid recovery.

“He looked pretty good,” Carroll said. “We’ll just have to see what happens. I was really surprised how quick he looked just in the walk through today. We’ll see what happens.”

Seven players did not take part in practice: TE Jimmy Graham (who took what appears to be his usual Wednesday day off to rest his knee), RB. C.J. Prosise (shoulder), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), TE Luke Willson (knee), LB Brock Coyle (foot), DL Damontre Moore (foot) and LB Jordan Tripp (thigh).

Willson has a PCL sprain suffered in the game against the Bucs but could be back this week.

The injuries to Richardson and Tripp are new and it is unclear the severity of either.

Also worth noting — QB Russell Wilson was not listed on the injury report since suffering a sprained ankle in the season opener against Miami.