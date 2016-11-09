Strong safety Kam Chancellor was back to practice on Wednesday as he looks to play against the Patriots on Sunday after having sat out since Oct. 2.

As had been expected, Seahawks strong safety returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant, a strong indication that he will be able to play for the first time in more than a month in Sunday night’s game at New England. Running back Thomas Rawls also returned as a limited participant, though he is not expected to play Sunday against New England.

Chancellor last played on Oct. 2 at New York before he then suffered a groin injury in practice prior to a game against Atlanta on Oct. 16. He has not played since, missing four games overall.

But coach Pete Carroll had said that the plan was for Chancellor to return this week and it appears that has a good chance of happening.

Seattle had just three players sit out practice — DE Michael Bennett, who had arthroscopic surgery last week, DE Cassius Marsh, who has a sprained ankle, and TE Jimmy Graham, who took a rest day.

Bennett, coach Pete Carroll said, remains a week or two from returning.

Marsh was injured in Monday night’s game against Buffalo and it’s unclear if he will play against the Patriots.

“He has a sore ankle,” Carroll said. “He won’t work today but we think he’ll make it for the game. We’ll see what happens.”

Two players were limited — Rawls, who last played on Sept. 18 against the Rams when he suffered a hairline fracture in his fibula, and tight end Luke Willson, who has missed the last two games after having arthroscopic surgery in his knee.

Carroll said of Rawls before practice: “Thomas was at walk-thru today so he’s starting to get some work done. We’ll see how much he can do and this tempo of this week is going to allow him to jump in there a little bit more. I expect him to be out there.” But Carroll said Rawls will not play against the Patriots with an eye on returning Nov. 20 against the Eagles.

Carroll said there is a chance Willson will play against the Patriots.

“Luke is going to practice and his mentality is he’s going to go,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how the week works for him but he’s all fired up today, so he’s ready to come back.”

Everybody else was a full participant. including QB Russell Wilson, who is listed now only as having a knee injury with the ankle and pectoral injuries not longer mentioned, and left tackle Bradley Sowell, who has missed the last two games after spraining his knee.

Carroll said of Wilson that “he looks good. He really looks good. He continues to feel farther away and freer of the stuff that has been nagging on him, so he looks normal. I’m anxious to put some weeks back to back like that, so it’s a good deal.”

As for Sowell, Carroll said: “We’ll see how that goes, we’ll go day to day and we’ll see for game time.”

Offensive line coach Tom Cable said Sowell was still a little limited in practice and it was too early to say if he can play Sunday.

“First we have to get him back then we’ll start to compete,” Cable said. “First thing’s first and hopefully this is the week he can come back. He got to do some work today which I thought was good, he got to do individual, some team reps, so he’ll build on that tomorrow and Friday.”