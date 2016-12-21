The Seahawks had a small injury report Wednesday with just three players dealing with any kind of ailments as Saturday's game against Arizona approaches.

Just three of the 53 players on the current active roster were limited in any fashion.

Listed as not participating were RB C.J. Prosise, who remains out with a broken shoulder, and DL Michael Bennett, who suffered a wrenched neck against the Rams last Thursday when he hit running back Todd Gurley. Bennett, though, is expected to play, telling the media prior to practice he’s okay.

“I hit my neck against the other guy’s (neck),” Bennett said. “It was a bang-bang type of play. I just kind of beasted the other guy, I forgot he was a human being, and from there it just happened, a bang-bang type of play.”

Listed as limited was punter Jon Ryan, who suffered a concussion on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.

That Ryan was able to do any work at all, though, would seem to indicate an increasing chance that he will play, as coach Pete Carroll indicated on Tuesday. Carroll said the team did not think it would need to sign another punter though Ryan will have to continue to progress through the concussion protocol this week.

Listed as a full participant was linebacker Brock Coyle, who has not played the last four games while dealing with a foot injury. He is expected to return against Arizona.