Seattle running back C.J. Prosise and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel were each listed as limited in practice Wednesday as each attempts to make it back for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against Atlanta.

Backup safety and special teamer Jeron Johnson was also listed as limited with a knee injury while tight end Jimmy Graham and running back Thomas Rawls each sat out with rest days. Receiver Paul Richardson was listed as a full participant with a toe injury. And fullback Marcel Reece, who was listed after Saturday’s game as having suffered a foot injury, was not mentioned on the injury report indicating there is no concern over his availability this week.

Prosise, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, has not played since Nov. 20 against the Eagles when he suffered a broken shoulder blade. He remains the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 172 yards on 30 carries and also has 17 receptions for 208 yards.

Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday the expectation was that Prosise would return to practice this week for the first time since then with the hope that he can show enough that he will be able to play. Carroll said Prosise is “going to have to go full speed and let it rip” to show the coaches he can play Saturday. “If he’s holding back, he won’t play,” Carroll said. Prosise wore a read, non-contact jersey during practice for the second straight day.

Being limited is at least a step in that direction.

Being limited is also step for McDaniel in progressing through the concussion protocol after sitting out against Detroit. He suffered the concussion against the 49ers in the regular season finale Jan. 1.

The five-step NFL concussion protocol states that a player has to be able to practice fully without any limitations to get clearance, so a final determination on McDaniel apparently still awaits.

It’s unclear the nature of Johnson’s injury.

Atlanta has no specific injury concerns among any of the players on its 53-man roster, with all 53 fully participating in practice on Wednesday.