Seattle’s inability to run, trouble protecting Russell Wilson and vulnerability to big plays without Earl Thomas won’t necessarily give the Lions an advantage as they have problems of their own in exploiting those areas.

The Seahawks are more flawed this season than they have been in recent memory. One quick way to tell: It’s easier to identify the Seahawks’ weaknesses than it has been in five years.

Here’s a look at how the Seahawks’ three biggest weaknesses stack up against the Detroit Lions, the Seahawks’ opponent in Saturday’s NFC wild-card game:

1, The Seahawks’ inability to run the ball.

In an astonishing departure from their recent past, the Seahawks finished the season ranked 25th in rushing. That’s amazing. In the previous four seasons, the Seahawks had never ranked worse than fourth.

It’s clear at this point that the Seahawks can’t count on running the ball. They couldn’t do it on Sunday against the 49ers, the league’s worst run defense. And they haven’t been able to consistently do it all year.

It’s a big problem, one that allows defenses to drop more defenders in coverage and makes throwing the ball more difficult.

So how is the Lions’ defense at stopping at the run?

The Lions’ defense ranked 20th this season in rushing yards per carry, the second-worst ranking of an NFC playoff team. Detroit’s defense also ranked 18th in rushing yards allowed, the lowest ranking of any NFC playoff team.

Verdict: Good news for the Seahawks

2, The Seahawks’ problems protecting quarterback Russell Wilson.

This has been a problem all season: Against the Cardinals, the Rams, the Bucs: The Seahawks struggled to give Wilson and his receivers enough time to make plays.

The Seahawks’ offense ranks 25th in the NFL in Football Outsider’s adjusted sack rate, which is just a statistical way of showing the Seahawks’ issues.

Wilson has been one of the NFL’s most accurate passers when under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. But still, the problem has cost the Seahawks this season.

The Lions’ defensive line, in contrast, ranks 21st in adjusted sack rate, according to Football Outsiders. Detroit is tied for second-to-last in the league with 26 sacks.

Verdict: Good news for the Seahawks

3, The defense’s vulnerability to big plays without safety Earl Thomas.

Not every big play that happens is the result of Earl Thomas’ absence, of course. But what’s been made clear in the four games that he’s missed is just how much the Seahawks miss him.

The Rams game: Steven Terrell, Thomas’ replacement at free safety, got beat deep and only avoided giving up a long touchdown because of a drop.

The Cardinals game: Terrell got beat again for an 80-yard touchdown and also was out of position to make a yard-saving tackle on another big passing play over the middle.

The Lions have an explosive passing game but not as explosive as it once was.

Before injuring his finger Dec. 11 against Chicago, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was an MVP candidate: 67 percent completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, just five interceptions.

In his four games with the injury — he injured it in the first quarter against the Bears — Stafford has completed 60 percent of his passes and thrown three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Stafford threw for the sixth-most yards in the NFL, the ninth-most plays of at least 20 yards and the ninth-most plays of at least 40 yards. He’s dangerous but also banged up.

Verdict: Not great but not horrible news for the Seahawks