Keeping track of notable happenings as the Seahawks begin putting together their practice squad.

The day after rosters are pared down in the NFL can be just as busy as teams make waiver claims and begin assembling practice squads.

We’ll update notable happenings here:

KASEN WILLIAMS CLAIMED BY CLEVELAND BROWNS: Receiver Kasen Williams, waived by the Seahawks on Saturday, was claimed by the Cleveland Browns.

Players who were waived on Saturday can be claimed by teams in what is the same order as the NFL Draft. That means Williams went to the first team that had the chance to take him.

Williams, a former UW and Skyline High star, was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday despite leading the team in receiving in the preseason with nine receptions for 208 yards, the latter total third among all receivers in the NFL.

QUINTON JEFFERSON CLAIMED BY RAMS: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who was waived by Seattle Saturday, was claimed by the Rams. Jefferson was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016.

PIERRE DESIR CLAIMED BY COLTS: Cornerback Pierre Desir, who appeared to be rising up Seattle’s depth chart throughout the preseason but was waived on Saturday, was claimed by the Colts.

Desir, Jefferson and Williams were the only three Seahawks claimed off waivers. Everyone else waived on Saturday cleared and is now a free agent. Those who have practice squad eligibility can now sign to Seattles’ 10-man practice squad —- or that of another team. They can also sign to a 53-man roster as a free agent.

COLLINS TO JETS PRACTICE SQUAD: Running back Alex Collins, a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016 who played in 10 games for Seattle last year and rushed for 125 yards on 31 carries, will sign with the Jets’ practice squad, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

SEAHAWKS PRACTICE SQUAD UPDATE