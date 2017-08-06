The Seahawks on Sunday waived safety Jordan Simone, a graduate of Skyline High, and signed free agent offensive lineman Darrell Brown.

Simone, a graduate of Skyline High, was signed by the Seahawks in May after taking part as a tryout in the team’s rookie mini-camp.

The 6-5, 317-pound Brown played at Louisiana Tech where he was a tackle.

The Seahawks suddenly have some depth issues at tackle with right tackle Germain Ifedi having missed the last three practices after being punched by Frank Clark, and backup Robert Myers also having been limited the past couple days.

Simone had been playing strong safety working behind Kam Chancellor, Delano Hill and Bradley McDougald (McDougald has worked as a backup at both safety spots).

Brown had a rookie mini-camp stint with the Jets.

The signing of Brown gives the Seahawks 13 offensive linemen on their roster who are active with another, rookie tackle Justin Senior, on the Physically Unable to Perform list.