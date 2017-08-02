The Seahawks on Tuesday waived long snapper Nolan Frese, a move that could open up a roster spot for Malik McDowell.

The Seahawks on Wednesday waived long snapper Nolan Frese, a move that opens up a spot on the 90-man roster that could be used for rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell.

Frese was Seattle’s long snapper for the regular season last year before suffering an injury in the final game against the 49ers and replaced by Tyler Ott.

Both Frese and Ott were on the roster to start training camp, but the waiving of Frese now appears to give the long snapping job to Ott, who handled the long snapping duties for the playoff games against the Lions and Falcons. The 25-year-old Ott is a graduate of Harvard.

The waiving of Frese leaves Seattle’s roster for the moment at 89 players. The open spot could be used for McDowell, the team’s first pick in the 2017 draft who began camp on the reserve/did not report list after suffering a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident in Michigan two weeks ago.

McDowell, the 35th overall pick in the draft out of Michigan State, flew to Seattle on Monday and was expected to meet with trainers and coaches on Tuesday.

Now that McDowell is back he will have to be accounted for on the roster in some manner — players on the reserve list do not account against the 90-man roster. It was expected he would likely be placed on the non-football injury list, which counts against the 90-man roster. Players on the NFI can be activated at any time. A player on the NFI to start training camp is also then eligible for the regular season version of the NFI, which means a player is eligible to return after six weeks.

McDowell returning to the 90-man roster doesn’t necessarily mean he is close to practicing or playing but it leaves the option open that he could return at some point this season (if he were to go on Injured Reserve he would be done for the season. The exception for a player on IR returning is only for injuries that occur during the regular season).

The Seahawks were off on Wednesday but there could be more clarity to McDowell’s situation when the team returns to practice on Thursday.

Coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that he had yet to meet with McDowell but he indicated that would happen soon.

Carroll also said doctors were expected to examine McDowell and make their own assessment of his injuries.

Frese, who played in college at Houston, won the long snapping job last fall after the team waived long-time snapper Clint Gresham.