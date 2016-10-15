The Seahawks on Saturday waived defensive tackle Jordan Hill off of Injured Reserve. He's now free to be claimed off waivers by any other team.

The Seahawks on Saturday waived defensive tackle Jordan Hill off of Injured Reserve. That means he is now free to be claimed by any other team and placed on its 53-man roster.

If Hill clears waivers he would then become a free agent and he could theoretically return to the Seahawks. But for now, he’s able to be claimed by any of the other 31 teams.

And now now, that means the end of the Seahawks’ career for a player who showed a lot of promise when he was able to stay healthy. But that was the rub, as a variety of injuries limited Hill to just 27 of a possible 48 games in the 2013-15 seasons — and only two of eight in the playoffs — and then prevented him from playing at all this season as he was placed on IR in the cutdown to the 53-man roster after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason finale against Oakland.

When healthy, Hill often filled a vital role as an inside rusher on passing downs and had his best moments late in the 2014 season when he had 5.5 in the final six games. He also had an interception that helped turn a late-season win against the Rams that helped the Seahawks clinch the NFC West. But he then suffered a calf injury and was unable to play in the playoffs as Seattle advanced to a second straight Super Bowl.

Hill was the 87th overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Penn State.

Of 11 players Seattle selected in that draft, just two remain on Seattle’s roster — running back Christine Michael and tight end Luke Willson. And only four have been active this season — Willson, Michael, CB Tharold Simon (now with the Cardinals) and RB Spencer Ware (with Kansas City).

Because Hill had been placed on IR before the setting of the 53-man roster he was not eligible to be designated as the short-term IR player and brought back later this season. For now, that spot is thought likely to go to linebacker Mike Morgan, who had sports hernia surgery two weeks ago and placed on IR on Oct. 4.