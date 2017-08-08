The Seahawks on Tuesday waived FB Kyle Coleman and OL Robert Myers, leaving two open spots on the 90-man roster.

The Seahawks on Tuesday waived fullback Kyle Coleman and offensive tackle Robert Myers, creating two openings on their 90-man training camp roster.

Myers, who had an unspecified foot/ankle issue, was waived as injured and would revert to the team’s Injured Reserve list if he is not claimed.

Myers, a third-year player from Tennessee State, had been working with the second unit at tackle. The Seahawks added to their depth there on Sunday, likely due in part to the injury to Myers, by signing free agent Darrell Brown, who worked with the second offense at left tackle throughout Monday’s mock game.

Coleman, a second-year player from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was one of two listed fullbacks on the Seahawks’ roster, the other being veteran Marcel Reece. But tailback Tre Madden has also been used at fullback so the Seahawks likely consider that they still have two fullbacks in the fold.

The Seahawks did not practice on Tuesday but will likely have the two new players in the fold to fill out the roster when they take the field again Wednesday morning.