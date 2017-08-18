Follow all the action right here as we bring you the latest news, photos and analysis as the Seahawks host the Vikings in their first preseason game at CenturyLink Field.

The day is finally here. The Seahawks return to CenturyLink Field for the first time since last season as they host the Vikings, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Sure, the Hawks opened the preseason on Sunday, with a 48-17 romp over the Chargers in their new Los Angeles digs. But it’s just not real until the blue and green start streaming through the gates of CenturyLink Field and the 12th Man starts rocking. (Of course, it’s not really real until Sept. 10 in Green Bay, but we’ll let that slide).

Seahawks NOT expected to play tonight: Richardson, Lockett, Rawls, Tyson, Wright, Wilhoite, Alexander, Willson. … — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 19, 2017

Not a part of that crowd at the Clink? Thanks for joining us here. You can also catch the game on Q13, NFL Network, 710 AM and 97.3 FM.

Top stories: