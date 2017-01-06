Seattle Times staff reporter Bob Condotta breaks down Saturday’s wild-card playoff game between the Seahawks and Lions at CenturyLink Field.

It’s time to review the position groups of the Seahawks and Detroit Lions as they prepare for the wild-card playoff game Saturday night, and assess which team has the edge.

QUARTERBACK

This game is a tale of two of the more accomplished QBs in the NFL whose seasons have been altered due to injuries. The good news for Seattle is that Russell Wilson appears past the most significant of his injuries (though it’s unlikely he’ll be fully recovered until the offseason). Detroit’s Matthew Stafford continues to battle an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand, one reason he has thrown five interceptions in the past four games after throwing five in the first 12. Even while injured, Stafford is still one of the better QBs in the NFL — witness his 347 yards against the Packers on Sunday. For Wilson, it’ll be interesting to see if the win-or-go-home nature of the playoffs compels him to take off running more.

Edge: Seahawks

RUNNING BACK

The running back situation for each team is hardly what either would have envisioned a few months ago. Seattle’s leading rusher on the roster, Thomas Rawls, has just 349 yards and a 3.2-yard per carry average (compared to 5.6 a year ago) while continuing to battle to get and stay healthy, and return to his 2015 form. Rookie Alex Collins has been solid the past two weeks and could prove a viable option if Rawls again struggles. Second-year player Zach Zenner has become Detroit’s starter with leading rusher Theo Riddick placed on Injured Reserve last week. Zenner had 69 yards rushing and 41 receiving against the Packers.

Edge: Tie

WIDE RECEIVER

The Lions proved there was life after Calvin Johnson, who retired in the offseason at age 30. The Lions finished 11th in the NFL in passing this season at 256.9 yards a game. Detroit is led by former Seahawk Golden Tate, who had 91 catches for 1,077 yards. The Lions also got a good season out of 36-year-old Anquan Boldin, who had eight touchdowns among his 67 receptions. While Doug Baldwin finished with exactly half as many touchdowns as the team-record 14 he had in 2015, he showed his breakthrough last season was no fluke, tying a franchise record with 94 receptions. Seattle, though, will miss the gamebreaking speed of Tyler Lockett in the playoffs.

Edge: Seahawks

TIGHT END

Jimmy Graham might never live up to expectations that greeted his arrival in 2015. But in his first full, healthy season with the Seahawks he set a team record for receptions by a tight end with 65 and also hauled in six touchdowns. Detroit’s Eric Ebron, the 10th overall choice in the 2014 draft, continues to emerge as one of the better young tight ends in the NFL, finishing the regular season with 61 receptions for 711 yards.

Edge: Seahawks

OFFENSIVE LINE

Seattle’s regularly-maligned offensive line didn’t necessarily answer all the questions aimed its way with the team’s inability to run consistently in the past three games. Still, the second half of the Arizona game and how the Seahawks pass-protected in the finale against the 49ers gave at least some reason for encouragement. Detroit regularly starts two rookies, including left tackle Taylor Decker, a first-round choice who appears to be developing as hoped.

Edge: Lions

DEFENSIVE LINE

Michael Bennett looks healthy after missing five games at midseason to have arthroscopic knee surgery, which again makes the Seattle defensive line one of the best in the NFL. Cliff Avril had his first Pro Bowl season with a team-high 11½ sacks while Frank Clark took another big step with 10 sacks in his second season. Defensive tackle Athyba Rubin had a quietly solid year leading a run defense that allowed an NFL-low 3.4 yards per carry. The Lions had just 26 sacks, second fewest in the NFL. But it didn’t help that end Ezekial Ansah battled a high ankle sprain that held him out of three games early in the year. He didn’t have a sack until the 14th game and finished with just two. But he appears to be rounding into his usual form and will be a tough matchup for George Fant.

Edge: Seahawks

LINEBACKER

Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner led the NFL in tackles with 167 while weakside linebacker K.J. Wright should have been a Pro Bowl selection. Detroit’s biggest name might be outside linebacker DeAndre Levy, a 29-year-old who missed much of the season with a knee injury. But Levy has played the past four games and has shown flashes of the form that earned him a four-year, $33 million contract extension in 2015.

Edge: Seahawks

SECONDARY

Detroit’s passing attack will be another big test of just how much the Seahawks miss free safety Earl Thomas. Seattle has allowed 98 points in four games since Thomas was lost for the season with a broken leg and replaced by Steven Terrell. Set aside his on-field blowups and Richard Sherman has again had a standout season. But expect opponents to test Deshawn Shead and Jeremy Lane. Detroit has solid cornerbacks in Darius Slay, a Pro Bowl alternate — the only one for the Lions on defense — and Nevin Lawson. But the Lions allowed 33 passing touchdowns and an NFL-high 106.5 passer rating in 2016.

Edge: Seahawks

SPECIAL TEAMS

Seattle’s kicking teams have been unusually spotty this season with Stephen Hauschka missing six points after touchdown. The loss of Tyler Lockett also takes away the team’s best returner. Detroit has solid special teams, especially in veteran kicker Matt Prater (31 of 36 FGs, 31 of 33 PATs) and punter Sam Martin, who helped the Lions have a net punting average this year of 45.2 that was third in the NFL (the Seahawks were 26th at 40.1). This might be the biggest positional edge for the Lions.

Edge: Lions

COACHING

Detroit’s late fade — from a 9-4 start that had the Lions in contention for the No. 2 seed to a 9-7 finish — had Jim Caldwell going from a possible candidate for coach of the year to one who might be on the hot seat entering next season. Caldwell is 2-3 in the playoffs with both victories coming with the 2009 Colts. Pete Carroll led Seattle to its fifth consecutive 10-win season — Seattle had only five in its previous 34 seasons before he arrived — and has led the Seahawks to an 8-4 record in the playoffs. Seattle has never lost a playoff game as the favorite under Carroll.

Edge: Seahawks