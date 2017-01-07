Will the Seahawks be able to knock off the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs? Follow along live as we bring you updates, commentary, photos and more.

It’s playoff time in Seattle.

After an up-and-down regular season, the Seahawks embark on another playoff journey for the fifth straight year. Seattle will face the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round on Saturday evening at CenturyLink Field. And despite the Seahawks’ warts this season, the Lions have their share of problems — coming into Seattle losers of three-straight games.

Regardless, the Seahawks are ready for a battle. Lions QB Matthew Stafford has had an impressive season, and is likely to test the Hawks’ secondary minus All-Pro safety Earl Thomas. The winner advances to face the No. 2 seeded Falcons in Atlanta.

Will the Seahawks be able to knock off their first-round foes? Follow along live as we bring you updates, commentary, photos and more.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

GAME COVERAGE:

Photos | Box

Jump to live coverage »

Jump to comments »





⇈ Jump back to top ⇈