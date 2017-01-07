Will the Seahawks be able to knock off the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs? Follow along live as we bring you updates, commentary, photos and more.
It’s playoff time in Seattle.
After an up-and-down regular season, the Seahawks embark on another playoff journey for the fifth straight year. Seattle will face the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round on Saturday evening at CenturyLink Field. And despite the Seahawks’ warts this season, the Lions have their share of problems — coming into Seattle losers of three-straight games.
Regardless, the Seahawks are ready for a battle. Lions QB Matthew Stafford has had an impressive season, and is likely to test the Hawks’ secondary minus All-Pro safety Earl Thomas. The winner advances to face the No. 2 seeded Falcons in Atlanta.
Will the Seahawks be able to knock off their first-round foes? Follow along live as we bring you updates, commentary, photos and more.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
GAME COVERAGE:
- Beginning of the end? Seahawks don’t see it that way as NFL playoffs begin
- Pete Carroll and Seahawks seek fresh start in NFL playoffs vs. Lions
- Who is Richard Sherman? There’s no easy explanation for Seahawks’ enigmatic star\
- Why the Lions are a good matchup for Seahawks in playoffs
- Seahawks vs. Lions: Who has the edge?
- Seahawks vs. Lions: national media predictions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.