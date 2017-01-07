Will the Seahawks be able to knock off the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs? Follow along live as we bring you updates, commentary, photos and more.
Behind a franchise playoff record 161 rushing yards by Thomas Rawls, the Seahawks powered their way to a convincing 26-6 win over the Lions in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs Saturday night at CenturyLink Field. Wide receiver Paul Richardson also added three one-handed catches to propel Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks move on to face the Falcons next weekend in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.
GAME COVERAGE:
