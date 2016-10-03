Among the numbers that mattered from Seattle's win over the Jets Sunday are a lack of injuries, a spate of turnovers, and more good run defense by the Seahawks.

Here are five more numbers from the Seahawks’ 27-17 win against the New York Jets Sunday and what they mean:

2.9 — The average per rush allowed by the Seahawks’ defense against a New York team that came in ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing at 130.7 per game and 4.4 per carry. The Jets had just 58 on 20 carries. The Seahawks are now allowing 3.34 yards per rush, which would better than their 3.6 of last season when they led the NFL in rushing defense. Sunday’s effort was done without second-round pick Jarran Reed, the rookie from Alabama who had emerged as a key in Seattle’s run defense efforts in the first three games but who sat out with a hip injury. Veteran Tony McDaniel, signed as a free agent in August, filled in and helped lead effort to shut down veteran Matt Forte (27 yards on 14 attempts). Said coach Pete Carroll: “The run defense was excellent against a really good, physical line and a terrific runner. To go almost 50 or 60 yards today again, other than that fourth quarter last week (when the 49ers rushed for 69 yards on their last two drives) , our guys have been stellar up front. It’s just discipline and scheme and determination by the players to just hold up down after down after down of doing it. It’s what we’ll count on every week we go out. (McDaniel) is part of it, (Ahtyba) Rubin is a big part of it. (Michael Bennett) does all of his stuff, Cliff (Avril), they all contributed to it, but it always starts up front. Without Jarran Reed today, it was a really nice job of (McDaniel) stepping in.’’ And intriguingly, the Seahawks played stout run defense despite also being in the nickel on 87 percent of snaps and in their base defense for just nine of 71 plays.

5 — Seahawks pass plays of 24 yards or longer. That’s a season high (recall that in week one against Miami Seattle only had one play as long as 24 the entire day) and indicative of how Seattle has gotten back to its big-play ways the last two weeks. The Seahawks averaged just 5.2 and 6.5 yards per pass the first two games but have been at 8.6 and 8.5 the last two weeks, in line with the 8.33 that Russell Wilson averaged last year, which was a career-high and second-best in Seahawks history (Dave Kreig averaged 8.8 in 1984). The big plays went to four different receivers — Jimmy Graham (who had two), Doug Baldwin, Tanner McEvoy and Paul Richardson — a diversity that caused Carroll to praise the play-calling of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “He’s using everything that we have,’’ Carroll said. “I love the way he calls the plays and the way he orchestrates the offense. He’s been great for years. That’s it. That’s the truth and he’s done a great job and I love what we did again today.’’

1 — Catches by Tyler Lockett, who was again limited in snaps due to a sprained knee. Lockett, though, is among the players who should get healthier during the bye. Said Carroll: He’s going to be great after the break. He needs the break. We tried to take it easy on him today and not use him too much just to make sure we didn’t over-expose him. He could play but he’s not just the way we’d like him to be. It’s awesome that we’re going on the break to get two great weeks and he’ll be rolling by the time we get back.

0 — Reported injuries by the Seahawks, which had Carroll as excited as anything else, noting that two weeks off to get some old aches and pains healed will make the Seattle roster the best it has been all season. “When we come back two weeks from now, we’re going to get healthier,’’ Carroll said. “The roster that we’ve talked about to you guys and tell you how competitive it is is going to show up. (Rookie tight end Nick) Vannett is coming back, (running back) C.J. Prosise being back, those guys are going to be full speed when we get back around.’’

38-10 — That’s now Seattle’s record since 2010 when winning the turnover battle, which the Seahawks did Sunday for the first time this season with three interceptions and no turnovers of its own. Said Carroll: “We finally got the darned ball today going and we always talk about it coming in bunches and it kind of happened today a little bit. Hopefully this is the start of something we can really build momentum on. This is a defense that’s characteristics should be that we’re going to take the football off you and it’s been a tough first couple weeks. It was great to see that get going.’’ Seattle had gone 2-1 in the first three games despite not winning the turnover battle in any of those games. But even since Russell Wilson became the QB in 2012 winning the TO battle has been a key — Seattle is now 28-8 under Wilson when being on the plus side of the turnover margin, and 21-11 when it’s been tied or had fewer.