The Seahawks' third game of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks are back where they’re most comfortable: in the national spotlight. And it couldn’t come at a better time. Tonight’s preseason game against the Chiefs will air nationally on CBS. And, it being the third preseason game, the first units are expected to play into the third quarter, as coaches get their longest looks at expected starters on each side of the ball.

Seattle has won its first two preseason games, first a rout in San Diego then a home win over the Vikings. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 30-12 in their last game, following a 27-17 loss to the 49ers to open the preseason.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT. As noted above, you can catch the game on CBS (Channel 7 in Seattle) or on the radio on 710 AM.

