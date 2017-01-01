The final week of the season is here. Follow along live as the Seahawks wrap up the regular season vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay.

The final week of the season is here. It’s been a zany season thus far for the Seahawks, and it could end in a No. 2 seed, depending on how things shake out.

The Seahawks, despite their warts this season, still have a shot to snatch the second seed in the NFC, but they’ll need help from the Saints to do so. If New Orleans beats Atlanta, and the Hawks beat the 49ers, Seattle would get the No. 2 seed — meaning a first-round bye and a home game in the second round.

Seattle, of course, will have to first worry about the 49ers, who enter Sunday’s game with a 2-13 record and may soon part ways with head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke at season’s end.

Follow along live as the Seahawks look for their 10th win to wrap up the regular season.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons live scoreboard

(Seahawks need Falcons to lose for a chance at No. 2 seed)





GAME COVERAGE: