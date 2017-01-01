The final week of the season is here. Follow along live as the Seahawks wrap up the regular season vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Seahawks capped their season with a 25-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday, clinching the No. 3 seed for the playoffs. Seattle will face the loser of Sunday night’s Packers-Lions game in the first round of the NFL playoffs, which begin Saturday. [ Read more » ]
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
GAME COVERAGE:
Photos | Box | Full coverage
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.