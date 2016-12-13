While the loss to Green Bay moved Seattle down to the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, if the season ended today, the Seahawks still appear in good shape to get the No. 2 seed.

The Seahawks have a simple playoff formula this week — beat, or tie, the Rams Thursday night and Seattle wins the NFC West and is assured a home playoff game.

But from there it’s trickier.

With the loss at Green Bay, Seattle fell behind Detroit for the No. 2 seed in the NFC and also fell into greater danger of being passed by Atlanta and/or Tampa Bay in the NFC South. Seattle’s odds for getting the No. 1 seed also decreased, though the Seahawks could remain in contention for it for another week with a win — the only way Dallas can clinch the No. 1 seed this weekend is with a win over Tampa Bay and then a tie in the game between the Giants and Detroit.

The good news remains Seattle’s schedule — the Seahawks play three losing teams in the final three games, two at home, while the rest of the NFC teams are playing relative gauntlets.

The combined record of Seattle’s remaining opponents — NFC West “rivals’’ San Francisco, Arizona and the Rams — is 10-28-1, the worst of any of the NFC teams who are legitimate threats to win a division title and possibly surpass the Seahawks’ record.

That means that while Seattle does not control its own destiny for ending up with the No. 2 seed, odds are pretty good that if the Seahawks win out they’d probably get it.

Here’s an updated review of the schedules for Seattle and the other teams in the NFC most closely battling the Seahawks for playoff positioning.

SEATTLE (8-4-1, first NFC West)

Remaining opponents: vs. Rams, vs. Cardinals, at 49ers.

Combined won-loss record of remaining opponents: 10-28-1.

Schedule outlook: Seattle will be heavily favored in every game remaining. Win out, and Seattle should be in good shape heading into the playoffs despite the setbacks of the last few weeks.

DALLAS (11-2, first NFC East)

Remaining opponents: vs. Bucs, vs. Lions, at Eagles.

Combined won-loss record of remaining opponents: 22-17.

Schedule outlook: The Cowboys are still in good position to get the No. 1 seed — all they have to do is win two of the final three. But a game against a surging Tampa Bay team won’t be easy, and if the Cowboys lose that and Detroit wins at the Giants, then the game next week between the Cowboys and Lions in Dallas becomes as big as any in the NFC this season.

DETROIT (9-4, first NFC North)

Remaining opponents: at Giants, at Cowboys, vs. Packers.

Combined won-loss record of remaining opponents: 27-12.

Schedule outlook: Detroit is suddenly the No. 2 seed in the NFC while also standing as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won five in a row. But the schedule gets really tough now with road games the next two weeks against the 9-4 Giants and 11-2 Cowboys. If Detroit loses those, then Green Bay — which is now 7-6 and plays the Bears and Vikings the next two weeks — could get back into the division title picture. That Green Bay has six losses, though, is why I’m not yet considering them a threat to overtake the Seahawks. Seattle would have to lose two of its three games while Green Bay sweeps for that to happen. Possible, but unlikely.

ATLANTA (8-5, tied first NFC South)

Remaining opponents: vs. 49ers, at Panthers, vs. Saints.

Combined won-loss record of remaining opponents: 11-28.

Schedule outlook: The Falcons — whose plus-83 point differential is the second-best in the NFC behind Dallas’ 102 (Seattle’s is down to plus-42) — hold the common games tiebreaker on Tampa Bay. And if each team wins out then the Falcons will win the division (the Falcons and Bucs have already played each other twice, splitting the season series). What happens if they don’t? We’ll worry about that later for the purposes of this discussion.

TAMPA BAY (8-5, tied first NFC South)

Remaining opponents: at Dallas, at Saints, vs. Panthers.

Combined won-loss record of remaining opponents: 21-18.

Schedule outlook: The Bucs just keep winning, their streak now at five, and suddenly with as many wins as the Seahawks. And if the Bucs get past Dallas, then the schedule allows a legit shot to run the table. Tampa Bay’s defense also suddenly looks for real as the Bucs have held four of their past five opponents to 17 points or less.

NEW YORK GIANTS (9-4, second NFC East)

Remaining opponents: vs. Lions, at Eagles, at Washington.

Combined won-loss record of remaining opponents: 21-17-1

Schedule outlook: It was easy to dismiss the Giants as just a team that had mostly beaten a lot of other bad teams until they rose up Sunday and beat the Cowboys for a second time this season. That obviously gives the Giants the tiebreaker on Dallas. It also makes Sunday’s home game against Detroit one of the biggest the Giants have played in a few years. But after that comes two tricky division road games to end the season, meaning 9-7 is still not out of the realm.