Here's our latest attempt at projecting the Seahawks' 53-man roster now that the team is preparing for its first preseason game Sunday against the Chargers.

The Seahawks are eight practices into training camp. After a mock game on Monday the Seahawks are taking Tuesday off and then will return Wednesday when they will start to get into something of a regular gameweek in preparation for the preseason opener Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

It’s not the same type of preparation as for a regular season game, obviously — the goal at this point is still to prepare for the regular season as a whole. But a gameweek of any kind does mean that the routine of the season has begun (yep, the Seahawks will be holding Competition Wednesday and Turnover Thursday and all of their other themed-days this week).

All of which makes it a good time to update my projection of how the final 53-man roster might unfold (and it’s worth remembering that this year, there will be just one cut for all NFL teams – from 90 to 53 following the final preseason games).

QUARTERBACK

KEEP: Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin.

CUT: Austin Davis.

COMMENT: For now, I’ll stick with Boykin as the backup. But neither Boykin nor Davis has done much in camp — and Davis might have had the slightly better day in Monday’s game. Preseason games figure to factor a lot in this battle.

TAILBACK

KEEP: Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins, Chris Carson.

CUT: Mike Davis, Tre Madden.

COMMENT: The first three are a given. Carson has drawn early raves and seems to be a favorite of coach Pete Carroll’s while Collins also has seemed to have a little quicker step than last season. And though five running backs might seem like a lot, with the team’s desire to try to get back to more of a running game this season may want to keep an extra running back around. Prosise also could factor into the passing game in a number of different ways making him more than simply a running back.

FULLBACK

KEEP: Marcel Reece.

CUT: Kyle Coleman.

COMMENT: Reece is a trusted vet and would seem to get the nod ahead of the untested Coleman.

TIGHT END

KEEP: Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett.

CUT: Marcus Lucas, Tyrone Swoopes, Steve Donatell.

COMMENT: Swoopes has had some nice moments but so far it’s hard to see him dislodging anyone (basically, Vannett) or forcing the Seahawks to want to keep a fourth tight end.

WIDE RECEIVER

KEEP: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Jermaine Kearse, Amara Darboh, J.D. McKissic.

CUT: Kasen Williams, Tanner McEvoy, Kenny Lawler, Jamel Johnson, David Moore, Cyril Grayson, Darreus Rogers.

COMMENT: The battle for the final few receiving spots is going to be as interesting to watch as anything else in the preseason. McEvoy seems to have come on of late and Lawler also had a few nice moments in the mock game. But for now I’m going with McKissic as the final receiver due in part to his ability to return — the Seahawks may want some depth there to take some of the load off Lockett as he continues to come back from the broken leg of last season. At the moment, Richardson appears ahead of Kearse as the starter in two-receiver sets. But Kearse also remains a trusted vet and at the moment doesn’t seem in danger.

OFFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski, Oday Aboushi, Ethan Pocic, Luke Joeckel, Rees Odhiambo, Germain Ifedi, George Fant.

CUT: Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt, Robert Myers, Will Pericak, Darrell Brown.

PUP: Justin Senior.

COMMENT: Seahawks kept eight offensive linemen last season but might feel compelled to go with nine this year to keep as much depth around as possible. But for the moment I have them with eight with the toughest call being Hunt. Hunt is solely a center. But Pocic played center at LSU and could be viewed as the backup.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Athyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Frank Clark, Nazair Jones, Cassius Marsh, Quinton Jefferson, Garrison Smith.

CUT: Jeremy Liggins, Shaneil Jenkins, Tylor Harris, Davis Bass, Rodney Coe.

NFI: Malik McDonald, Dion Jordan.

COMMENT: The first eight on this list seem like slam dunks — Marsh appears off to a nice start, is a special teams standout and can also play strongside linebacker. If the team keeps a ninth defensive lineman Smith might have the edge for now with his ability to play inside.

LINEBACKER

KEEP: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin, Mike Morgan, D.J. Alexander.

CUT: Kache Palacio, Ronald Powell, Otha Peters, Dewey McDonald, Marcus Smith.

COMMENT: Wilhoite appears to still be the front-runner for the strongside linebacker spot and also can back up inside. Garvin has also gotten a lot of work at SLB. Morgan, recently re-signed, was the SLB starter last year but also a special teams standout and appeared to be being used in some more varied ways this year. Alexander’s special teams prowess would seem to keep him on the roster, as well.

CORNERBACK

KEEP: Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Neiko Thorpe, Shaquill Griffin, DeAndre Elliott.

CUT: Mike Tyson, Pierre Desir, Demetrius McCray.

PUP: DeShawn Shead.

COMMENT: Despite being out the last few days Lane remains the front-runner for the starting right cornerback spot. Griffin appears to have passed Thorpe as the third cornerback — and as the corner who comes in when the team goes to the nickel with Lane bumping inside — but Thorpe would seem to still have a leg up on a roster spot. Elliott appears to be the backup nickel for now.

SAFETY

KEEP: Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson.

CUT: Marcus Cromartie.

COMMENT: This seems pretty cut and dried for now. McDougald provides veteran backup at both free and strong while Hill and Thompson get eased into things.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KEEP: Blair Walsh, Jon Ryan, Tyler Ott.

CUT: None.

COMMENT: The special teams are set after the release last week of snapper Nolan Frese.