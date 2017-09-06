The Seahawks unveiled a new, alternate logo Tuesday, and people were... confused.

The Seahawks on Tuesday unveiled an alternate logo, showing the full head-on version of the team’s mascot. In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the team wrote: “For everyone who’s ever wondered what it would be like to stand face-to-beak with a Seahawk. Stay tuned for info on where you’ll see this new alternate Seahawks logo.”

The new ‘face-to-beak’ design shows the same bird logo we’ve grown accustom to seeing a profile of since the team’s genesis in 1976. The original design was inspired by a Native American Kwakwaka’wakw eagle mask.

As for the new logo, not everyone is a fan. In fact, the ol’ reliable internet delivered some serious heat upon the unveiling. Check out some of the best responses to the logo below:

I… I just don’t know what to think about this new #Seahawks logo. pic.twitter.com/2jVVsPaIUk — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) September 6, 2017

The alternate Seahawks logo just reminds me of this, and not in a good way pic.twitter.com/CUAc9o53Qf — Chris (@wofflez) September 6, 2017

me the first time I saw the new Seahawks logo pic.twitter.com/vLQlyGyG1h — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) September 6, 2017

If you flip the alternate Seahawks logo, it looks like a pug with a mohawk. pic.twitter.com/qqvUKI4zQ8 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 6, 2017