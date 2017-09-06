The Seahawks unveiled a new, alternate logo Tuesday, and people were... confused.
The Seahawks on Tuesday unveiled an alternate logo, showing the full head-on version of the team’s mascot. In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the team wrote: “For everyone who’s ever wondered what it would be like to stand face-to-beak with a Seahawk. Stay tuned for info on where you’ll see this new alternate Seahawks logo.”
The new ‘face-to-beak’ design shows the same bird logo we’ve grown accustom to seeing a profile of since the team’s genesis in 1976. The original design was inspired by a Native American Kwakwaka’wakw eagle mask.
As for the new logo, not everyone is a fan. In fact, the ol’ reliable internet delivered some serious heat upon the unveiling. Check out some of the best responses to the logo below:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.