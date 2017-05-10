Early point spreads have the Seahawks as an underdog in just two games in 2017.

If the Seahawks simply perform as the early Las Vegas point spreads expect them to, then Seattle fans should be pretty happy in 2017.

Here’s a list of point spreads for every Seahawks’ regular season game via ESPN with the spreads themselves from Cantor Technology.

And they show Seattle being favored to win 12 games with another game set as a pick ‘em (point spreads are out for only the first 15 games as lines are typically not set ahead of time for the final weekend since it’s unclear what teams will have to play for and if they will be fielding their usual lineups, etc).

The only two games in which Seattle is an underdog are the opener at Green Bay — the Packers are favored by three — and week 16 at Dallas (the Cowboys are favored by three).

The Seahawks’ game in New York against the Giants is set as a pick ‘em.

But otherwise, Seattle is favored in every game and at least a three-point favorite in all but two — the Seahawks are a two-point favorite in week three at Tennessee and a 1.5-point favorite in week 10 at Arizona.

And if a line were to be set now for the week 17 game at home against Arizona, the assumption would be that the Seahawks would at least be a 2-3-point favorite or so against the Cardinals, meaning Seattle as of now would likely be favored in 13 games in 2017.

But that’s basically how it has been for Seattle since the team’s rise midway through the 2012 season.

Including playoff games, the Seahawks have been an underdog just 10 times in the past four years.

Seattle has gone 4-5-1 straight-up in those games and 5-4-1 against the spread.

Seattle was an underdog just three times last season — 1.5 points at Arizona (a 6-6 tie), 7.5 points at New England (a 31-24 win) and 6.5 points in the divisional playoff game at Atlanta (a 36-20 defeat).

Seattle’s game against the Jets in New York was also a pick ‘em, which now seems like maybe the least sensible spread of the 2016 season in a Seahawks’ game – Seattle won pretty easily, 27-17.

The caveat, though, is that that game came the week after Russell Wilson had suffered his second injury in the first three games, spraining an MCL, with a week of speculation about his health.

And Seattle’s offense had not done much in the first three games other than the blowout of the 49ers and what turned out to be an historically bad San Francisco defense.

The lines for 2017, meanwhile, illustrate that public confidence is still high in the Seahawks to be one of the best teams in the NFL.