In our latest Seahawks mailbag, debating how real the Richard Sherman trade rumors are and looking at what the Seahawks might do in the draft to improve its secondary.

Time for a few more Seahawks Twitter mailbag questions. And as always, you can hit me up with more at @bcondotta.

Q: @JeffDavison5 asks: Isn’t this Richard Sherman fiasco just media over-analysis and over-reaction ?

A: Not to just sound like I’m defending my profession, but no, I don’t think so at all.

It’s pretty rare that a team’s coach and general manager acknowledge in multiple interviews that a player of Sherman’s caliber is on the trade market, as Pete Carroll and John Schneider have.

Carroll and Schneider could have said “this has been blown out of proportion’’ or assert that Sherman will undoubtedly be a member of the Seahawks in 2017 — each of which would have gone a long way toward dousing a lot of this — and haven’t done it. And that’s even when they’ve done interviews after seeing the reaction to their initial comments.

It’s equally rare to have Sherman also acknowledge it and imply that he’s fine with whatever happens.

Also consider the pretty candid comments Carroll made about Sherman at the NFL league meetings that “Richard went through a lot last season, most of it self-inflicted’’ and his suggestion that a repeat in 2017 won’t be as tolerated. All of that only further fuels the idea that each side could be looking for a break in the relationship.

That doesn’t mean a trade will happen.

The Seahawks want a lot for Sherman — being open to trading him doesn’t mean the team is looking to give him away.

Other teams don’t appear too willing to offer what Seattle is apparently asking — at least a first and third- or fourth-round pick.

And the Seahawks don’t appear willing to take much less.

So if those things don’t change, then it’s more than possible a trade never happens — the conventional wisdom remains that a trade is “extremely unlikely.’’

But if no trade occurs, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot of fire beneath the smoke.

Last year undoubtedly changed things in the relationship between Sherman and the Seahawks. Just how much has become evident in the past few weeks.

And with Sherman now 29 years old and having just two years left on his contract — and at this point with each side seeming unlikely to want to commit to each other beyond that — his future with the Seahawks remains tenuous whether he is traded now or remains with the team in 2017. That’s a reality — however disconcerting that may be to Seahawks’ fans — that the media has had nothing to do with creating.

Q: @ Armytankerriggs asks: Do you think we could see the Hawks stack DBs in this draft like the years they doubled up on RBs and WRs?

A: Definitely. I did a seven-round mock draft that published earlier this week and had Seattle taking three defensive backs among its seven picks.

I did so in part because this is regarded as a great draft for safeties and a really good one for cornerbacks.

If you don’t want to take my word for it, here is what NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said earlier this week.

“When I look at this draft on a whole, the things that jump out to me is just the depth we have in the secondary, especially corners is a really, really deep group, even though we’ve had a couple injuries at the position,’’ he said. “Safeties is loaded.’’

Given that quality and depth and the team’s needs in the secondary, it would be a surprise if the Seahawks don’t get at least one of each.

And depending on what happens with Sherman, maybe two cornerbacks — or maybe two anyway.

Seattle hinted strongly that it will concentrate on defense in the draft by how it spent its money in free agency.

Seattle’s top two free agent expenditures were OL Luke Joeckel (one year, $8 million) and running back Eddie Lacy (one year, $4.25 million) while the top defensive free agent signee was safety Bradley McDougald (one year, $2 million).

Seattle currently has seven draft picks and while it’s unlikely it will actually make just seven by the time the draft ends, if that was the number it has then it would be no surprise to see four or five be defensive players.

Q: @monicaruthallen asks: Saw multiple reports that said Kevin King & Marlon Humphrey both fit the Hawks scheme , which one would you prefer ?

A: You are right that each player — King a UW product and Humphrey from Alabama — is regarded as having the kind of attributes that the Seahawks typically seek in their cornerbacks.

Each has an arm length of 32 inches or more — generally considered as almost a make-or-break measurement to be drafted as a cornerback by the Seahawks — and provided proficient at playing press man coverage in college.

One thing that separates the two is height — King is 6-3 while Humphrey is 6-foot and one-quarter inch.

That alone might make King the better long-term prospect.