Questions about how the defense may look without Earl Thomas and playing on a Thursday night in our latest Twitter mailbag.

Time to a tackle a few questions about the Seahawks via Twitter. And as always, you can submit questions at any time to @bcondotta.

Q: @dajpearl asks: Do they change the defensive alignment with ET (Earl Thomas) out? (They’ve) been reliant on his being able to single-handedly cover the deep middle.

A: This will be really interesting to watch. And It’s surely the question that opponents — beginning with the Green Bay Packers Sunday — will be asking themselves, as well.

As you correctly point out, the Seahawks play a lot of what is called a “single high safety’’ coverage in the secondary. (Here’s a good breakdown of that scheme, and here’s a good look at how effective it was in the Super Bowl win over Denver). Essentially, it’s a defense in which Thomas can line up as much as 20 yards or so off the line and basically play center field in the secondary as the last line of defense while the strong safety (Kam Chancellor) can play closer to the line to defend against the run, with cornerbacks often playing man.

That Chancellor can be used to defend the run often has been a key to Seattle being among the best run defense teams in the NFL since 2011.

Meanwhile, Thomas’ unique speed and ability to read plays and break quickly on passes has made it work in the back end (how well? According to FootballOutsiders, with a hat tip to @DannyBKelly, the Seahawks have been “more than twice as good vs. deep middle passes’’ than any other team in the NFL).

Steven Terrell will now take over for Thomas. Monday, coach Pete Carroll several times referenced Terrell’s speed as a reason they think he will handle that role well, along with his understanding of what is asked.

“It’s being in the right spot,’’ Carroll said. “Seeing routes and playing the coverages to the strengths of them and being accountable, really being in the right spots. Our safeties are very strict with how we play back there. You’ve got rules and concepts and principles and he’s got to adjust things by formations and principals that can move as motions and shifts move and all that stuff. There’s a lot going on back there and he’s really good at it.”

But no one can expect Terrell to be to Thomas’ level. Single-high safety obviously comes with some risk — a wrong read or simply being a step late can lead to a big play.

It’s possible the Seahawks may want to limit the number of times they put Terrell in that role initially, especially on the road against a quarterback as adept as Aaron Rodgers.

Conversely, Carroll hasn’t gotten to this point by coaching out of fear. He spoke confidently of what Terrell can do, almost to the point of exasperation, on Monday. I think they’ll go into this with the idea that Terrell can handle every aspect of the position.

Carroll also simply has a belief that single-high safety is the way to play (here’s a good explanation of that, with again a hat tip to @DannyBKelly) that I don’t see him altering greatly — at least until results prove otherwise.

A few allowances will undoubtedly have to be made. How many may take a few weeks to fully figure out.

Q: @thedalaviala asks: I’ve heard little about @Seahawks playing three games in a 14-day period. Worried about fatigue, injuries, etc. Thoughts???

A: To be totally accurate, it’s a little less of a time frame than that, with Seattle playing three games in 11 days, with the Thursday nighter against the Rams upcoming on Dec. 15.

One reason you have heard little about that yet is that even those of us in the media play these one at a time. Got to get through the Green Bay game first. But yes, the following week comes Seattle’s lone Thursday game this year.

One thing to remember, the Rams have the same challenge. So anything in terms of fatigue or injuries should impact both teams equally on the day of the game.

And at least the Seahawks don’t have to travel.

It’s also not really in Carroll’s makeup to spend much time publicly lamenting things such as the schedule, which teams can’t do anything about.

Seattle has also proven to have a pretty good formula for the in-season Thursday night games, having won its last three by a combined 45 points against Arizona (in 2013) and the 49ers (the last two seasons), all on the road.

So I can already imagine the answer from Carroll if someone asks how they plan to handle the challenge of playing on a Thursday night. “Very well, thanks.’’