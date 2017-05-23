Questions about OTA dates and offensive philosophy in our latest Seahawks' mailbag.

Time for another round of Seahawks’ Twitter mailbag questions.

Q: @TruthisTold2U asks: What are the key OTA dates? Breakout player candidates?

A: Seattle’s OTA dates are: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9.

Seattle has just seven OTAs after being penalized last fall for violating the rules of OTAs last year.

Three of those workouts will be open to the media, one in each week.

Seattle will then hold its mandatory mini-camp June 13-15 and all of that is open to the media.

So beginning next week you will start to hear some reports from OTAs.

As for breakout candidates, I’m remembering that the player who might have been regarded as the breakout player two of the last three years was Christine Michael. Another in 2014 was linebacker Korey Toomer.

In other words, there can often be an such an emphasis on trying to focus on the young players that you sort of forget that it’s still Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett, etc. who make it all go.

But one obvious storyline will be seeing the health of guys such as Thomas, Tyler Lockett and Luke Joeckel.

It’s always interesting to see how the rookies are beginning to fit in with the veterans.

The offensive line alignments will be intriguing.

And I think everyone will be really curious to see how the right cornerback spot is developing.

And who knows? Maybe a new backup quarterback is on hand by then, as well.

Q: @EricTorbenson asks: Since the OL has more ??s than answers (again), do you sense a more conservative offensive approach to protect RW early in year?

A: I definitely think the Seahawks will try to run more this year. But I don’t think it’s so much to protect Wilson but just because that’s the kind of team the Seahawks want to be.

You’ve heard Seahawks coach Pete Carroll say on several different occasions this offseason that Seattle wants to get back to being the kind of running team it was from 2012-15 — when it ranked in the top four in the NFL in that category all but one season — instead of last year, when Seattle was 25th.

Carroll reiterated that point again in an interview last week on ESPN 710 Seattle when he said: “We definitely will (run more). We lost 100-something runs last year. And that was basically the story. That was basically the tale of why everything came about as it did. The defense had to do some more stuff. We had to throw the ball more. We had to pass protect more and all of that because the running game got knocked up. With the quarterback being a mess and the running-back situation, everybody being banged up, we were just unable to find it. So I think we’ll come roaring right back at it.”

But the question will be now if the line can pull it off. If running plays on the first two downs result in three yards, there isn’t much choice but to throw it.

Also, it’s worth remembering that many pass plays are pretty conservative in nature — the much-lamented flanker screens, for instance, keep the QB out of harm’s way as well as anything else in the playbook.

I think mostly, the Seahawks want to get back to the style they played from 2012-15 because it worked, not to protect anyone.

Q: @anches asks: Any chance PC (Carroll) would give Chris Carson a look at LB? He’s a + athlete with exceptionally long arms and the team has too many RBs as it is?

A: I have not heard that. If anything, Carroll seemed really excited about Carson’s prospect as a running back, volunteering that the former Oklahoma State Cowboy was one of his favorite players in the draft.

“I really love this guy because he is so physical and tough, the way he ran,’’ Carroll said of the 6-1, 215-pounder taken in the seventh round.

So I think they want to give Carson a shot at running back. I also don’t see evidence that Carson played defense much even in high school — he was strictly a running back at the college level.

But who knows I guess down the road?